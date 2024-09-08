Astro Bot DLC Might Feature Cameos from Rayman, Stellar Blade, and More

Astro Bot is now available on PlayStation 5, and reception has been universally positive. Nearly every aspect of the game has been met with praise, from the charming visuals and gameplay, to the VIP and Cameo Bots inspired by classic video game characters. While many of these Cameo Bots are based on characters owned by PlayStation, there are some owned by other companies. The game's credits offer thanks to all the publishers and developers that signed off on these cameos, but players have noticed some characters and video game franchises that don't actually appear anywhere in Astro Bot.

As shared by fans on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, the games mentioned in the credits include Rayman, Beyond Good & Evil, and Assassin's Creed from Ubisoft, as well as Worms, Stellar Blade, Rise of the Ronin, and Croc. This has led to a lot of speculation that these franchises could appear in paid DLC, or as free content. Readers should take that with a grain of salt pending an official announcement, but it's weird that those names would appear in the credits if there weren't some kind of plan.

The VIP and Cameo Bots in Astro Bot have been a fun way for Sony to embrace the history of the video game industry, and it's surprising that there might be even more beyond those we saw in the game. Rayman alone is pretty interesting, since Ubisoft hasn't really done a lot with the character over the last few years, outside the occasional guest appearance.

Hopefully PlayStation won't keep fans waiting too long before revealing more information. Astro Bot has only been out for a couple days, but many fans already seem eager for more. That isn't too surprising given the praise that Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Astro's Playroom both received, but it's nice to see PlayStation giving so much attention to something that exists largely outside of the company's usual releases. Sony's first-party games over the last few years have largely focused on single-player narrative games aimed at older audiences. Astro Bot has instead offered a more gameplay focused experience that can be enjoyed by players of all ages. That formula seems to have worked out pretty well!

Are you excited about these potential cameos in Astro Bot? Did you pick up the game this weekend? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!