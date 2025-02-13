Astro Bot Gets Five New Levels and Bots Starting Today

Astro Bot has been one of the most successful games of 2024, having won several awards at the Game Awards. It celebrates the history of Sony and combines it with some of the best platforming gameplay of all time. Even better is the treatment Sony has given PlayStation fans by adding new levels to Astro Bot for free. These have been rolling out periodically, with the first batch focusing on speed run levels and then a celebratory winter-themed level. Fans devoured this content and have been eager for more, and it seems Sony is delivering even more free Astro Bot levels.

The first level being given to Astro Bot players rolls out today, and fans will recognize it from the PlayStation XP Tournament Final held on January 18th. It is just the first of five levels releasing in 2025, further expanding the content in Astro Bot.

The first new level for Astro Bot, Tick-Tock Shock releases today, February 13th, for free. Sony will then roll out more levels each week until March 13th. These levels feature harder challenges, putting players’ platforming skills to the test. Aside from new levels, these will also feature new bots and collectibles to discover and unlock.

The five levels and the dates they will arrive in Astro Bot are as follows:

Feb 13: Tick-Tock Shock

Feb 20: Thrust or Bust

Feb 27: Cock-A-Doodle-Doom

Mar 6: Hard to Bear

Mar 13: Armored Hardcore

In order to access these new Astro Bot levels, players will need to have completed the main game. This means progressing through each of the galaxies and defeating the final boss. Unlocking every bot and collectible throughout these levels is not necessary, and neither is having completed the speed run and winter-themed levels.

While the five new levels and new bots are the main attraction of this recent announcement, Sony also revealed those on PlayStation 5 Pro will get a special feature. A new mode will allow PS5 Pro players to enjoy a constant 60 FPS while maintaining the best resolution.

While the names of the new levels are known, it remains unclear what bots will join the expansive roster of Astro Bot. Previous teasers have pointed to certain bots, but these remain unofficial, as Sony has not confirmed them.

Astro Bot has been a massive success for PlayStation and Sony. Many believe it will usher in a new era of platformers considering its success. Astro Bot is so highly rated, that many have put it on a pedestal comparable to some of Nintendo’s best platforming titles, which is no small thing. Other news for Astro Bot includes a leak revealing a potential PlayStation 5 bundle that comes with the game.

