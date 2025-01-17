Astro Bot Posters Hints at New Bots and DLC

Astro Bot has solidified itself as one of the best games of all time, having one Game of the Year 2024 and many other awards. But Sony and Team Asobi didn’t rest on their laurels. No, the pair released free updates adding new bots and levels to the game, and fans are excited about the potential for more. And it seems like we may have our first look at upcoming bots through a poster posted online. While the poster strongly indicates a certain bot would be returning from Astro’s Playroom to Astro Bot, it remains to be seen what else will be coming to the game in 2025.

The Astro Bot poster shared shows an image of Heihachi fighting against Kazuya. While Kazuya is currently a bot in Astro Bot, Heihachi is not, even though he appeared as one in Astro’s Playroom. Fans have speculated the poster is teasing his return, which means new levels will be added to Astro Bot. Fans further noticed Heihachi is sporting a new look, almost guaranteeing his return.

Speculations have already begun about other characters and level ideas to come. Bots such as Abby, Mary Jane, Cloud, Sephiroth, Rebecca Chambers, Nemesis, Ezio, Geralt, Majima, and Atsu have been suggested to be coming with Heihachi. Others requested Sweet Tooth, noting his absence as odd since the Twisted Metal TV series performed well.

Fans are hopeful the next DLC for Astro Bot will be a full galaxy featuring multiple levels. Previous DLC included speed run maps and a winter map, but most were shorter levels with the exception of the winter level. A new galaxy would be the perfect way for Team Asobi to ring in 2025 and give Astro Bot more love.

Speculation has also begun circulating that the next DLC for Astro Bot will be revealed during the rumored upcoming PlayStation State of Play in February 2025. It remains to be seen if this leak is true, but it would be an excellent opportunity to showcase the future of Astro Bot, especially after its recent award.

While the new bots are certainly cause for excitement, fans are especially excited for new levels. Alongside these, players hope new power-ups are added, and neglected power-ups see more use. The mouse power-up is easily the fan-favorite ability, so many were disappointed it was only featured in one level and briefly during the winter level.

Team Asobi nor Sony have made any official announcements regarding Astro Bot DLC, though rumors of a sequel are out there. Most fans believe the pair will update Astro Bot with more content, especially considering the number of characters that could be included.

It seems likely Astro Bot will receive DLC at some point based on its success and the poster. Heihachi seems poised for a return, and it may even signal a Tekken 8 level with his return in the latest Tekken game. Only time will tell, but Astro Bot DLC is one of the biggest wishlists for fans in 2025.