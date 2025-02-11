New PS5 Console Bundle Leaks Prior to Reveal

PlayStation is reportedly planning to reveal and release a new PS5 console bundle in the near future. Since launching in 2020, a number of different PS5 bundles have come about containing different games. Some of the most notable PS5 bundles to this point have included games such as Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, God of War Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and even Fortnite. Now, another version of the PS5 seems to be on the way to retailers soon and it will feature PlayStation’s most acclaimed game of 2024.

Coming by way of reputable insider billbil-kun at Dealabs, PlayStation is said to be working on a PS5 console that will come packed in with Astro Bot. Developed by Team Asobi, Astro Bot was a massive success for PlayStation this past year and won a litany of different awards. In fact, the platformer ended up even taking home our own highest honor for Game of the Year at ComicBook to close out 2024.

Given this resounding positivity that has surrounded Astro Bot, PlayStation is now looking to throw it in as a “free” game that comes with certain PS5s. Dealabs reports that this PS5 bundle would be for the Standard Edition of the console, which is the one that includes a disc drive. The bundle is said to be releasing across North America and Europe and will potentially arrive in a little over one month on March 13, 2025. The cost is currently unknown, but historically, it should be between $500 and $550.

Assuming that this PS5 bundle is real, which it likely is given billbil-kun’s credibility, it could be formally announced incredibly soon. PlayStation is set to have a new State of Play presentation take place in the coming day on February 12th. As such, this event could be the perfect one for PlayStation to unveil that this Astro Bot bundle is right around the corner.

Until then, how do you feel about PlayStation choosing to pack in Astro Bot with PS5 consoles? And if you still haven’t purchased a PS5, would this new bundle finally sway you to do so? Let me know for yourself down in the comments section.