The Atari 2600 Joins the Classic Gaming Console Hoodie Collection

Whether you’re old enough to have played an Atari 2600 in its heyday or not, you have to appreciate a sweet wood paneling design on a hoodie.

Yes indeed – the officially licensed Atari 2600 hoodie is a reality! You can pre-order it here for $59.99 with free shipping. Pre-order quantities are limited, so if you want to get yours in the first May shipment, don’t hesitate to grab one. From the press release:

“Styled on the original Atari console, the Atari 2600 Classic Hoodie is a premium black hoodie with orange detailing. The printed front chest plate replicates the faux wood effect frontage of the original 2600 with the iconic Atari logo embroidered on the chest. The hoodie also features 3D detailing on the elbow pads, full length zip and a drawstring hood.”

The Atari 2600 hoodie is the latest in a line of hoodies that pay homage to the gaming consoles of yore. Previous releases in the lineup include the NES hoodie (it’s so bad) and an SNES hoodie that takes its design cues from the Super Famicom styling. We should point out that both of those hoodies are currently on sale with free shipping, so grab ’em at a discount while you can.

Sony also got into the hoodie game with fairly subtle designs for the original PlayStation and PlayStation 2. At the moment, the PS2 design is on sale with free shipping. All of the hoodies in the gaming console lineup are available in limited quantities so, again, don’t hesitate on these.

In other Atari news, the highly anticipated Ataribox game console will make its debut at GDC and Atari Flashback Classics is coming to the Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about those developments right here. Atari also unveiled a line of “speakerhats” recently, which are exactly what the name suggests. If you want to go all out, we suppose that the hat would pair well with the hoodie.

