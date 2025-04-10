FragPunk Gets PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date

After an initial delay, console gamers are about to get another free first-person shooter in the form of FragPunk. This 5v5 shooter from developer Bad Guitar Studio launched on PC via Steam last month, where it quickly grabbed the attention of gamers with its colorful graphics and game-changing Shard Card mechanic. It’s coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S a bit later than originally planned, but soon, console gamers will be able to join their friends. The console version of FragPunk has now been confirmed for release on April 29th.

FragPunk is a free-to-play shooter that puts a bit of a spin on the genre. It uses Shard Cards that offer players a variety of bonuses. These include buffs for your team and ways to slow down the enemy, along with actual changes to the game’s rules and maps. This element gives it a fun twist compared to more straightforward shooter options, and it’s part of why gamers have fallen in love with it on Steam. The game currently has a Mostly Positive rating with well over 33,000 reviews.

In addition to the Shard Cards, gamers love the unique playstyles of each different shooter and the bright, colorful graphics that give the game a punk rock vibe, as its name suggests. Some fans describe it as “beautiful chaos,” while others are just hoping the spirit of the game can stay alive to make this a long-lasting hero shooter. The influx of new players on console should hopefully help add a new rotation of players to join the ranks in FragPunk.

FragPunk Console Version Details

The console version of FragPunk arrives for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 29th. This is a bit later than originally planned, so gamers might be wondering what this means for those who’ve already started on PC but might like to switch over. In that regard, there’s good news. According to an FAQ posted by the developers when the delay was announced, progress from the PC version of FragPunk can be carried over to the console drop. There will be a cross-progression service where players can sync all stats and progress from the PC version of FragPunk over to their PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Nitro, one of the heroes in FragPunk

As for preorders, there will unfortunately not be a new wave of preorders for the console versions of FragPunk. Instead, gamers can download the game when it arrives on console on April 29th. Anyone who previously pre-ordered the game for console hoping for pre-order rewards will be compensated with in-game currency as a thank you for supporting the game ahead of release.

Even if you didn’t pre-order FragPunk on console, there will be some rewards in exchange for the delay between the PC and console release. Gamers will get some Season 1 rewards they missed due to the delay, including cosmetics, in-game currency, and more that could be earned in the game’s first season. More details will be revealed closer to the console launch of the game.

Like it is on PC, FragPunk will be free-to-play on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with optional subscriptions to the Battle Pass and microtransactions for cosmetics and more.