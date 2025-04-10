Marathon Won’t Require a PSN Account on Xbox and PC, Confirms Bungie

Bungie has confirmed that Marathon will not require players to create or use a PlayStation Network Account for the upcoming and highly-anticipated extraction shooter on Xbox and PC. With Sony’s involvement with Bungie and the company’s push for PSN accounts for many of its titles, fans feared it would be a requirement outside of PlayStation. Sony has faced a considerable backlash of this PSN requirement, and while many titles require one, Marathon seems to have escaped this restriction. A Bungie account is much more likely to be required for Marathon and its online gameplay, though a PSN account may be optional and give free rewards.

Part of the reason for this likely comes from Bungie’s status and the fact that it is not a first-party title like many of the games that require a PSN account. Helldivers 2 is in a similar situation and did not launch with this requirement, only to add it later. Fan outcry eventually forced Sony to remove this requirement, but it has been adamant about adding it to first-party multiplayer games. As Marathon is technically not a first-party title, Xbox and PC players won’t need this account to play.

Bungie has confirmed that Marathon will not require a PlayStation Network account on PC and Xbox.



Gameplay reveal this Saturday, April 12th @ 10AM PT.#Marathon #MarathontheGame pic.twitter.com/cE0kYS830H — KAMI (@Okami13_) April 10, 2025

The hype leading up to Marathon has been huge, and Bungie plans to officially show gameplay on April 12th with a dedicated reveal. Fans will get the first in-depth look at Marathon, and many are expecting a shadow drop of a beta or playtest. While not confirmed, it would be great to generate more buzz and get players interested in the game.

Bungie has been fairly quiet on Marathon since its announcement in May of 2023. Bungie has been focused on Destiny 2 since the Marathon reveal but has since released The Final Shape DLC, the planned end of major Destiny 2 expansions. There will likely still be smaller updates, balance changes, and events for the game, but Bungie’s focus has shifted.

Bungie is ready to move on to its next major project, though other projects are in the works, including Project Gummi, which is said to take inspiration from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and other games. Marathon is poised to be the next big thing, and with Bungie’s pedigree and legendary gunplay, it is in the perfect spot to capitalize on the ever-increasing popularity of the extraction shooter genre.