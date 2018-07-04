Atari Flashback For Nintendo Switch Has the Biggest Collection of Games Yet

Atari has been celebrating its classic gaming heritage with two Atari Flashback collections for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a third one on the way later this year. But for Nintendo Switch, it’s giving us its entire legacy in one single release.

Vooks recently went hands-on with the forthcoming collection and were happy to report that its final release won’t be divided across three games like on other platforms. Instead, it’ll have the biggest collection of Atari favorites yet, all in one place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For the Atari Flashback Collection on Switch, you’ll be getting all 150 games,” the article notes. This includes a variety of arcade favorites along with classic entries from the Atari 2600 and Atari 7800 libraries, all modified to work with the Nintendo Switch‘s control types in both docked and handheld mode.

Along with those, some M-Network favorites from the Intellivision line-up will also be making the cut, including Night Stalker and Astrosmash. The Swordquest legacy will also be included in its entirety.

The preview also notes that for games that require the use of a trackball, touch-screen controls will be introduced to capture that level of sensitivity that some games require, including Centipede, Millipede and Missile Command.

Resetera was able to break down the main features for the game, which you can find below.

Any game in the collection includes all versions

Includes all 150 games (PS4/xbone have 3 seperate volumes, the hard being unreleased. Switch version has them all in one package)

Several M-network games by Mattel are in the collection such as Astroblast

Arcade games have their cabinet artwork as a background

Console games include manuals

Touch screen controls and save states

Select screen shows box art or the arcade cabinet when you select a game

Several unreleased games are included such as Holy Moley and sword fight

It sounds like the Switch version will be the best way to go when it comes to celebrating these titles, although Atari Flashback Vol. 3 looks to be loaded with old-school goodness as well. A price point hasn’t been revealed just yet but it should be soon.

Atari Flashback will release for Nintendo Switch later this year alongside Atari Flashback Vol. 3 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The first two Atari Flashback titles are available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.