Persona 4 Remake Finally Announced With First Trailer

At long last, Atlus has announced a new remake of the acclaimed RPG Persona 4, which it is officially dubbing Persona 4 Revival. This past year, Atlus released a remake of Persona 3 on modern platforms titled Persona 3 Reload. That revamp of P3 went on to be hugely successful for Atlus and was later followed by reports that more Persona remakes were in the pipeline. Now, it’s known that this new strategy is officially taking place as Persona 4 Revival is set to release in the future.

Revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, Atlus gave fans its first look at Persona 4 Revival. The trailer itself isn’t very long and merely gives us a glimpse at the remade town of Inaba, which is the setting of Persona 4. Atlus also confirmed that the game is in the works for Xbox, PS5, and PC.

You can get a look at the first trailer for Persona 4 Revival right here:

News on Persona 4 getting a remake of its own first began swirling earlier in 2025. This began when Persona fans happened to discover domains registered by Atlus that pointed to the existence of a remake of Persona 4. If this wasn’t enough, a handful of voice actors from the original game later came forward and publicly acknowledged that they wouldn’t end up appearing in the new Persona 4 remake prior to the game’s official announcement. This all but confirmed that Persona 4 Revival was very much real, which made today’s unveiling by Atlus more or less a formality.

For now, there is no release date or even a broad window for Persona 4 Revival. In all likelihood, more details should start to come about before the end of 2025.