New Update From Atlus Is Bad News for Persona 6

Sega — the parent company of Atlus — recently shared an update on Persona 4 Revival, which in turn has seemingly provided an update on Persona 6. When Atlus and Sega announced Persona 4 Revival, a remake of Persona 4, earlier this month, it confirmed it is working on Persona 6. That’s all it had to say about the next installment in the series though. That said, we have a little more information to now work with, and it is not good information.

The aforementioned Persona 4 Revival update was word that it is going to release sometime between April 1, 2026 and March 31, 2027. This is obviously a large window, but it is actually some release date information. Previously, the game’s release date was simply TBA.

Obviously, Sega and Atlus did not provide the same information for Persona 6, but we can use this new context to discern a release window for the game. What is almost certainly not going to happen is Persona 4 Revival and Persona 6 releasing anywhere near each other for obvious reasons. This would be Sega and Atlus having two games unnecessarily competing against each other, and putting Persona 6 soon after Persona 4 Revival is going to reduce some of the pop a Persona 6 reveal could have.

It is safe to assume Persona 6 will be at the very least one year out from Persona 4 Revival. It will probably be more, but even at one year out this puts its release window from April 1, 2027 to March 31, 2028. This is an optimistic and hopeful forecasting. It could very well be further away than this depending on how much time Atlus and Sega want between the two releases. Whatever the case, the best case scenario is that Persona 6 is at least two years away.

Of course, take all of this speculation for what it is: complete and utter speculation. However, it is speculation based on industry history and realities, both specific to Sega/Atlus and to the broader industry at large.

