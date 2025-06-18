Atomfall Gets New DLC Update

Atomfall has already dropped its first expansion, Wicked Isle, and with that DLC out now, the developers have released another update. While Atomfall has gotten a number of updates and sets of patch notes since release, this latest update specifically targets the Wicked Isle DLC to clean up some of the problems since it released earlier this month. The DLC-focused Atomfall update in question is already out on all platforms.

With this latest update, version 1.011 (or version 1.11 for last-gen gamers), a host of fixes have been applied across various locations in the game, such as Casterfell Woods, Windscale Plant, and Midsummer Island, which was recently released as part of the Wicked Isle DLC. Additionally, this update incorporated changes to subtitles, audio fixes, and localization-specific corrections.

General

Fixed an issue where, in certain circumstances, the Exit button prompt would not appear in some locations, such as the Robotics lab and Bunker L9

Improvements to enemy use of axes, Enfield rifles, and blunderbuss

Sticky bomb explosions are now visible when used on a Triffid

Fixed an occasional issue where Thralls would not attack the player if they were facing away from the Thrall

Reclamation skill will no longer cause all kills to be silent

Subtitle lines will now appear as normal during bartering

Fixed audio and music issues on game outro and credits

Minor menu improvements for Japanese and Simplified Chinese languages

Location Specific Fixes

Casterfell Woods

Corrected an issue where Billy Gorse could become hostile without cause

Skethermoor

Skethermoor Fixed an issue where the keycard could become stuck at the entrance to The Interchange in certain circumstances

Windscale Plant

The “Strange Noises from Below” objective will now be marked as complete after opening the Site Office

Corrections to rock textures in the Oberon Dig Site

Midsummer Island (Wicked Isle Story Expansion)

Environmental and NPC animation and behaviour improvements

Fixed an issue where certain enemies could faint inappropriately after moving into the gap between the boundary wall and hut in The Orchard

The ‘Squeeze Through’ area near the infected honey barrel inside the Brewery Cellar now works as intended

There is no longer a delay in reaction time for Ferals located beneath the Abbey Crypt

A story-important item in the Crypt has now been corrected so the player can no longer stand inside it

A side-quest-important weapon will now glow when held, thrown or placed

The correct audio will now play if players choose destructive action in the Crypt

Fixed an issue where Fish Ferals would spawn much closer to the player than intended if they have the Quiet Movement skill

Increasing the Text Scale setting to 200% will no longer cause overlapping text in the pop-up message after drinking a substance in the Brewery

Rebellion made headlines with the success of Atomfall which attracted over 2 million players in its first month. Much of that success in terms of player counts can be attributed to Atomfall‘s inclusion in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. A sequel to Atomfall was hinted at previously, although nothing official has been announced as of this moment.