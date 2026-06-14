5 Video Games With the Best Fishing Mini Games

Fishing mini-games have been a staple of gaming for decades, appearing in everything from RPGs and open-world adventures to life simulators and action games. There is something strangely relaxing about stepping away from the main quest, finding a quiet lake or river, and seeing what bites. Even when the fate of the world hangs in the balance, many players happily spend hours chasing rare fish instead of saving kingdoms. This is why fishing has become one of the most common side activities in gaming history. The best examples do far more than offer a distraction, but draw players in.

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What makes this especially funny for me is that I dislike fishing in real life. Sitting on a boat or by a river for hours has never been appealing, yet I can easily lose an entire evening fishing in a video game, and I am not alone. Some of gaming’s most beloved fishing systems have built dedicated fan communities that treat catching rare fish as seriously as completing endgame content. Even more humorous is that sometimes these fishing mini-games outpace dedicated fishing games like Dredge and Dave the Diver. Few games showcase exactly that like the five games below and their fishing.

5) Sea of Thieves

image courtesy of rare

Fishing arrived in Sea of Thieves as part of the Anniversary Update in 2019 and quickly became one of the game’s most popular activities. While the pirate adventure is built around treasure hunting, naval battles, and exploration, fishing introduced a slower and more peaceful way to experience Rare’s shared world. Players can cast lines from ships, docks, beaches, or even while stranded in the middle of nowhere.

The system is surprisingly detailed. Different fish species appear in different regions of the map, while weather conditions, bait types, and locations influence what players can catch. Some fish are common while others are exceptionally rare. Once caught, fish can be cooked and sold to The Hunter’s Call trading company for reputation and rewards. The only downside is when skeletons interrupt a relaxing fishing experience, but that is the life of a pirate.

Fans love the activity because it fits perfectly into the game’s sandbox design, and it is one of the reasons I came back to the game after dropping it. Fishing creates memorable moments during long voyages and gives crews something to do between major adventures. It also transforms the ocean into more than a travel route. Suddenly, every stretch of water becomes a potential fishing spot, adding another layer of discovery to an already impressive open world.

4) Stardew Valley

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Few games make fishing as rewarding as Stardew Valley. When players first arrive in Pelican Town, fishing can seem deceptively simple. Cast a line, wait for a bite, and reel in the catch. However, the mini-game quickly reveals surprising depth that rewards practice and patience. The core mechanic revolves around keeping a moving fish inside a green catch bar. Different species behave differently, forcing players to adapt their timing and control.

As players level up the Fishing skill, they gain access to better rods, tackle, and bait that make catching difficult fish easier. Legendary fish add another layer of challenge for completionists. Players are constantly improving their skills and gear as they hunt down every species of fish across Pelican Town’s various fishing spots. The seasonal changes mean players need to focus; they risk having to wait for a whole new year to complete their catalog.

Fishing became one of the most beloved activities in the game’s community because it serves multiple purposes. It provides a reliable source of income, contributes to Community Center bundles, unlocks achievements, and supports cooking recipes. More importantly, it is simply relaxing. Spending an in-game rainy day by the river has become a favorite routine for millions of players. I often missed out on other opportunities in Stardew Valley simply because I lost track of time fishing.

3) The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

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Fishing has appeared in several entries throughout The Legend of Zelda series, but The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess delivered one of the most robust versions and is perhaps my fondest memory of fishing in-game. While players can catch fish using traditional methods throughout the adventure, the real highlight is Hena’s Fishing Hole. This dedicated fishing area introduces mechanics that go far beyond simply casting a line.

Players can use different lures, target specific species, and experiment with various techniques to land larger catches. The canoe-based fishing experience feels almost like a separate game within the larger adventure. The motion controls in the Wii version added another layer of immersion for many players. Part of me almost felt bad for Hyrule, because Link and I spent so many hours reeling in fish rather than saving the world.

Losing fishing in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its sequel hurt because of how fun this activity was in Twilight Princess and other games. Rather than feeling like a mandatory side quest, it became a relaxing activity that players returned to repeatedly. The atmosphere, music, and variety of fish in Twilight Princess turned it into one of the most memorable optional activities in the entire game.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

image courtesy of rockstar games

Rockstar Games built one of the most immersive worlds ever created with Red Dead Redemption 2, and fishing plays a major role in that immersion. Introduced during Chapter 2 of the story, fishing quickly becomes one of the most satisfying side activities in the game. The mechanics are grounded in realism. Players choose bait and lures, locate fish habitats, monitor line tension, and carefully reel in catches without snapping the line. Different species inhabit different rivers, lakes, and swamps throughout the massive map. Legendary fish provide additional challenges for dedicated anglers.

What makes the fishing stand out is how naturally it fits into the world. Arthur Morgan can spend an afternoon fishing with companions, relax by a remote river, or pursue rare catches across the frontier. Some of the best and most peaceful experiences in the game are simply setting up camp along a river and seeing what it provides. In a story-heavy game like Red Dead Redemption 2, this distraction feels incredibly rewarding.

I’ve spent hours ignoring missions simply to enjoy the game’s immersive fishing. Few games make fishing feel this authentic while remaining enjoyable, but Red Dead Redemption 2 balances this well. If there is one thing that I hope appears in Grand Theft VI, it is a fishing mini-game, and preferably one that feels similar to RDR2. Until then, the American West’s fishing is the best activity Rockstar Games has created.

1) Final Fantasy XV

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No fishing mini-game has consumed more of my time than the one in Final Fantasy XV. What begins as a simple side activity eventually evolves into one of the deepest and most rewarding fishing systems ever included in an RPG. The fact that Noctis is an actual fisherman with a unique skill helps make the activity feel like a natural part of the adventure rather than a random distraction. Plus, the whole game is designed around the feeling of a road trip with your friends, making fishing the perfect activity for the group.

What makes FFXV’s fishing so much fun is the surprising amount of complexity. Players must select rods, reels, lines, and lures suited for specific fish. Different fish react differently to lure movement, while larger catches place significant stress on equipment. Weather conditions, time of day, and location also influence what players can find. Rare fish often require preparation and patience. It feels like a complete game hidden inside the larger RPG rather than a simple mini-game.

Players like me love the fishing because the rewards are substantial, the progression is satisfying, and the challenge remains engaging throughout the experience. Few fishing mini-games offer the same combination of accessibility and depth. Even players who normally ignore fishing activities often found themselves spending hours trying to complete Noctis’s fishing log. Final Fantasy XV remains the gold standard for fishing mini-games, but I am excited to see what the next generation of games holds for fishing.

What game do you love to fish in? Drop a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!