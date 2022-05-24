AT&T Customers Can Now Play a Critically-Acclaimed Game for Free

✖

AT&T is giving customers a chance to play a critically-acclaimed game for free on PC and mobile devices. The game in question is Control Ultimate Edition, which first released in 2019 from 505 Games. The title launched to widespread acclaim that year, winning a number of awards. Players that haven't had the opportunity to play the game just yet will now be able to do so free as part of AT&T's partnership with Google's Immersive Stream for Games. Control is the second cloud game that's been made available free to AT&T customers, following the release of Batman: Arkham Knight last year.

Control and Arkham Knight can be streamed from AT&T's website right here. In a press release, Dov Zimring, Immersive Stream for Games' head of product, talked up the partnership with AT&T.

"As our first Immersive Stream for Games collaborator, AT&T's continued investment in delivering games directly to their customers underlines our ability to offer advanced streaming technology, the right tools to port games easily, powerful discovery features, and the analytics necessary to optimize a direct-to-consumer business," said Zimring. "Today's launch of Control Ultimate Edition from 505 Games is proof of that ability, with Immersive Stream for Games enabling AT&T customers to Click to Play the full game across new devices at home or on the go with no downloads or installs."

For those unfamiliar with Control, the game puts players in the role of Jesse Faden, the new head of the Federal Bureau of Control. The FBC is a top-secret branch of the United States government which studies things that break the rules of our reality. When an entity known as the Hiss attempts to invade, Jesse and the FBC must put an end to its plans, while also searching for answers regarding her missing brother. Following the game's success, a sequel and multiplayer spin-off were both announced, though neither has been released yet. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to check out Control Ultimate Edition? What do you think of this promotion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!