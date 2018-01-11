Attack on Titan 2 Reveals New Screenshots Showing off Customization, Worldwide Co-Op, and More

Earlier this week, we showed off the first look at some of the older vets confirmed for the upcoming Attack on Titan 2 game. Potato Girl would not be pleased to see Instructor Keith Sadies among that list, but Attack on Titan fans will be. Now Koei Tecmo has released a new new screenshots to show off more about the upcoming sequel, including more about the character customization, and some of the more seasoned scouts.

For more about the recently revealed playable characters, here’s the lowdown on the vets, as per Koei Tecmo:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keith Sadies

An instructor in the Cadet Corps who unsparingly trained the 104th Cadet Corps. He has a keen eye for talent and is able to accurately analyze the abilities of all who pass through the Cadet Corps.

Kitz Woermann

A Captain of the Garrison Regiment who was assigned to the Trost District. Although he is generally a dedicated soldier, his timidy and nervousness leads him to declare Eren a threat after his ability to transform into a Titan was discovered. He attempts to have Eren killed due to his ability but was soon stopped by Pyxis.

Dot Pyxis

The Commander of the Garrison Regiment. Highly trusted by Premier Zachary, he was given full authority in defending humanity’s most vital lands in the southern territories. Although he displays remarkable adaptability and the qualities of a strong leader, his open-ended thinking that at times borders on the extreme earned him a reputation as a “natural eccentric”. This reputation is further complemented by his unrivaled love for a drink. It is well-known that he carries his flask everywhere, even while delivering commands on the front lines.

Dhalis Zachary

The Premier who holds supreme command over all three regiments: the Military Police, the Garrison, and the Scout Regiments. When Eren was brought in front of a special military tribunal for his ability to transform into a Titan, Zachary gave audience to the opinions of each regiment before passing the final judgement that would decide Eren’s fate- ultimately assigning him in the Scout Regiment.

A few other details have been revealed as well, including more about the game’s multiplayer. Tecmo has revealed the upcoming 4 vs. 4 Annihilation Mode which is a, “newly introduced Competitive game type, Annihilation Mode, sees two teams of four Scouts compete to earn the highest score within a set time limit. Defeating the devastating Titans is one of the most important ways to earn these points, and working together is key to annihilating these foes as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Worldwide Co-Op is also available which includes the Story Mode and Scout Missions to play with anyone, anywhere! That game looks perfect for fans of the hit anime, and the more and more we see of it – the better it gets!

Attack on Titan 2 will be launching on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on March 20th for Western gamers, with Japan getting it on March 15th.