New Attack On Titan 2 Trailer Features Eren and Levi In Action

As we get closer to the release of Attack On Titan 2 in March, Koei Tecmo is continuing to build the hype, this time with a new trailer that introduces two more additional players into the fold.

The trailer, which can be seen above, is a bit on the brief side, but it effectively introduces Levi and Eren, two fan favorites that are sure to add some power to the cast of the game. You can see that they’ve got some good moves to offer, just like the other fighters in the pack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a full breakdown of the features of the game, straight from Koei Tecmo:

Koei Tecmo America is excited to unveil today that Attack on Titan 2, the sequel to 2016’s titanic action game, Attack on Titan, is currently in development for physical release on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, and Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, Nintendo Switch, and digitally on Windows PC via Steam.

Attack on Titan 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan‘s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements.

Players will be able to try their new moves against these fearsome Titans as they control characters from a Titan-sized roster! Outside of battle they will be able to deepen their relationships with their fellow squad-mates while gaining greater insight into life within the walls thanks to more advanced RPG elements.

Fans will be able to enjoy the game on multiple formats this time around, as it’s coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC in digital form. It’s also being released on the PS Vita, but that version won’t be coming to the U.S., so it may be worth importing, if you want to take that route.

It looks like a lot more fun than the original game, and with a wider assortment of warriors to choose from. We can’t wait to see what they can do!

Attack On Titan 2 will arrive on March 15.