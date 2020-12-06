Audeze Mobius Review: High Fidelity for the Right Price, No Gimmicks Required

✖

A decent pair of gaming headphones, at an affordable price, is both increasingly vital for modern setups and difficult to settle on. Whether players focus on streaming their content, playing online, or just maximizing their own experiences, there are a lot of factors in play to determine which piece of hardware works best for the situation. If you're in the market for a new pair or are looking to make an upgrade, you've likely come across Mobius Gaming Headphones from Audeze, the high-end audio company's exclusive gaming product.

Audeze Mobius offers a robust experience for a price, including features such as head tracking and 3D surround sound powered by the company's touted planar magnetic drivers. If that sounds fancy, but it means it uses speakers that make use of electromagnets instead of a current through a coil, potentially providing higher fidelity compared to normal headphones. But you don't need to know the ins and outs of the technology to appreciate the quality.

The packaging comes standard with multiple USB cords for charging the device, a 3.5mm audio cable, and a detachable microphone for online play and/or streaming. The device is also Bluetooth enabled, so you have options for how you want to connect if you're concerned with getting the highest quality sound. There are separate dials to control the volume and microphone levels, a switch to deactivate the microphone completely, a power button that also toggles connectivity, and another button to activate the 3D Audio feature.

The audio quality itself is top-notch. Having used the headset while playing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, the dynamic sounds are amazing and immersive. Swinging through New York City in Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the new PS5 console was at times staggering as the wind courses past while the sounds of citizens cheering or screaming for help, gunshots and explosions indicate crimes, and the thwip of each web.

There's no noticeable feedback, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a higher quality audio experience even at this price, which is still expensive for the average consumer looking for a headset. You wouldn't be disappointed if you're looking for a high-end device, though. And yet, it is not without its issues.

Many gamers would likely be interested in the 3D Audio feature, which can be toggled on the headphones with the press of a button. Activating this mode uses the robust drivers to mimic a surround sound experience that changes depending on where you turn and tilt your head; it creates a directional "source" for the audio that becomes louder or more distant based on where you're looking. This can be toggled manually or set to auto, gradually resetting based on your movement and position.

This feature is fun at first, but the novelty doesn't last too long. As a mostly console gamer playing on a 60-inch screen, I didn't require much use for turning my head to make use of the feature. When playing on my Steam account, 3D audio did compliment the set up much more given the proximity to the screen and frantic head movements — but it's not enough to keep it toggled on. Unfortunately, 3D Audio tends to sacrifice a lot of fidelity in the bass when activated, with the effect creating a somewhat hollow sound that affects the entire presentation.

However, it is fun to use from time to time when listening to music instead of playing games or watching videos. It provides a sense of intimacy as if you're attending a live show, though again the bass is sacrificed in the process. Your mileage may very.

Streaming and multiplayer gaming might sacrifice some quality due to the microphone, depending on your connection. I had to troubleshoot some issues while participating in a standard Dungeons and Dragons session via Zoom, though that was mostly due to using Bluetooth. I found my best options were to connect directly using the provided 3.5mm cable, which improved my own audio quality while also making my voice come in clearer to everyone else on the call. This, of course, shouldn't come as a surprise as the quality will almost always be better with a direct connection compared to wireless connection. As someone who mostly sticks to single-player games, this is a not a major issue for me, though it is one that requires some problem solving.

These are minor gripes, but the biggest downfall of the headset is battery life. Given the high-quality drivers, they tend to drain the power on the headset quicker than others. After only a few extended sessions, the Mobius headset required a substantial charge time to bring it back to full power. Again, the amount of time can vary based on which features are being utilized.

The headset itself is impressive in its physical composition. The plastic is high quality with a sheen, and the cushioning on the band and around the drivers are very comfortable. I personally have issues with over-the-ear headphones because I wear glasses, but never experienced irritation with the Mobius headset. This is a huge plus for me.

All in all, I am more than impressed with the quality of the Audeze Mobius headset. While there are some minor setbacks, it is worth the price if you're looking for a high-end set of headphones to go with your gaming rig. They typically retail for $399, which is a tad more expensive when considering similar models. If this is in your price range, you'd probably enjoy your time gaming with the Audeze Mobius headphones.

You can purchase the Audeze Mobius headset from their website.