Ava Kris Tyson Leaves MrBeast Following Recent Allegations

Ava Kris Tyson, one of the longtime members of MrBeast’s team on YouTube, has parted ways with the channel following recent allegations that emerged. Beginning on July 21st, accusations started to come about claiming that Tyson previously had inappropriate conversations with a minor. While this previous minor, user @LavaGS on X, denied that anything wrong transpired in their interactions, this initial accusation was soon followed by multiple others that purported predatory behavior in relation to minors. Now, in the wake of this wave of allegations, Tyson has released a response.

In a brief statement posted to X, Tyson apologized for previous actions that have come to light saying that it was not their intent to cause harm. As for the accusations themselves, Tyson didn’t directly respond to what has been alleged or push back against it. The message ended with Tyson confirming that they would be leaving MrBeast’s YouTube channel and social media as a whole to prioritize family. As for this departure from MrBeast, it was a decision that was said to be mutual between both parties.

“I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent,”Tyson wrote. “Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.”

At the time of this writing, MrBeast himself hasn’t released a statement on this situation with Tyson. Other streamers and content creators, however, have come forth with harsh words for Tyson on social media, with many stating that MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) needs to respond to the matter. If and when that message comes about, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.

This ordeal with Tyson is the second instance of a high-profile content creator dealing with allegations associated with minors over the past month. At the end of June, famed streamer Dr Disrespect saw his career potentially come to an end after he admitted to messaging a minor in 2017. This action is what resulted in Dr Disrespect’s famed ban from Twitch, which was shrouded in mystery for years.