New Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Trailer Could Release Soon

A new trailer for Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could end up releasing in the near future. Within the past year, Ubisoft finally gave fans a first taste of its new open-world game that is set within the Avatar universe when it unveiled the debut trailer for the game in proximity to E3 2021. Since that time, however, news on the title has gone largely silent, with Ubisoft opting to wait to formally reveal more of what it will have in store. Fortunately, it sounds like that silence surrounding Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could be coming to an end pretty soon.

According to a new report from XFire, Ubisoft has recently been working on a number of different things associated with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora behind the scenes. One of those things happens to be a new trailer, which in all likelihood, would give us a deeper look at how gameplay will work in the title. Although this report didn’t say exactly when this trailer could release, it also stated that Ubisoft is planning to hold a massive event of some sort before too long. As such, it seems likely that this new Frontiers of Pandora trailer will debut during this broadcast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what else Ubisoft has been working on lately, the publisher is said to have also started sending out playtests for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to QA groups this week. With this in mind, it seems like the game is advancing on schedule with its development, which tells us that a launch in its current release window seems feasible.

As for when Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is slated to release, Ubisoft has currently committed to launching the title at some point in 2022. Whenever it does arrive, it will be exclusive to next-gen platforms and will come to Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC.

How do you feel about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora based on what we have seen so far? And what are you hoping to see from the game when it is next shown off? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.