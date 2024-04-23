Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Update Adds New FPS Mode and More

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora got a new update this week that added another graphics option for console players to pick from. If you're playing on either the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X, you can now pick a mode that sets the framerate to 40 FPS instead. The same update also added a new fast travel option to one specific location while addressing some bugs and other issues in the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora patch notes as well.

Given that the game's been out for awhile now, the new FPS option detailed in the patch notes is the biggest addition in this update, but it's not one players should overlook if they're playing on consoles. It's not something that'd make you go through and play the game again on the setting to see what it looks like, but the 40 FPS option is a middle ground between the 30 FPS or 60 FPS quality vs. performance options most console games have and is an option that's often received well whenever it's added to a game.

This of course only applies to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, but the PC platform had its own specific changes in the patch notes, too. All those changes and more are detailed below in the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora patch notes for this week's update:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Patch Notes

Notable Improvements

[Xbox Series X/S, PS5] Added a 40 FPS mode.

[PC] Enabled Intel XeSS Super Sampling.

Global

Added Fast Travel option to Research Station Alpha.

Controller re-mapping no longer resets on game restart.

Fixed various crashes.

Fixed a few misspellings.

Fixed some voice lines overlapping during dialogue.

Technical

[PC] AMD FSR3 has been temporarily rolled back.

Dev Note: To prevent visual artifacts impacting the interpolation output of FSR3 Frame Generation we've decided to roll back to the previously used version of FSR3. Despite this rollback, we've decided to keep certain improvements that we introduced with the upgraded version, such as improvements to UI composition when using Frame Generation.

Main Quests & Side Quests

[Main Quest – Shadows of the Past] Fixed an issue that would prevent the quest from updating when done in co-op.

Additional Bug Fixes

[All Platforms] Rescued Resistance human characters no longer appear back in the Resistance HQ with a mask on.

[All Platforms] Some NPCs no longer become invisible when at the edge of the Player's vision.

Like the Avatar movies themselves, the visuals of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora used to create a lived-in version of Pandora were a big selling point of the game, so the new FPS option should allow for a better compromise for those who want to experience those without sacrificing framerate to such a degree.

If you haven't yet played Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you can check out our review of the game here where we gave it a 4/5 to see what works and what doesn't in the biggest Avatar game to date.