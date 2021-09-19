Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Update Provided by Industry Insider

Even though we have known about the project’s existence for quite some time, Ubisoft finally showed off its first look at the studio’s upcoming game set in the Avatar universe earlier this summer during E3. The title, which is officially called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, is slated to launch next year, but there’s still quite a bit that we don’t know about the game. Luckily, for those that are eager to learn about the game in any capacity, a reliable industry insider has recently provided a very small tease about how development on the game seems to be going.

According to Tom Henderson, who is an often-accurate source of information when it comes to upcoming video games, work on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is said to be “coming along nicely” at Ubisoft. Henderson didn’t say much else about the game, but this message seems to be one that implies that the project is definitely on track to release next year as intended. In addition, Henderson also said that he’ll have more to share about the game later in 2021, meaning that we could start to hear more in the near future.

Avatar: Frontier of Pandora is coming along nicely 🙂



I'll have info on that by the end of the year hopefully. pic.twitter.com/1WqCtKsSxU — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 16, 2021

At this point in time, the main thing that we have yet to see with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora involves actual gameplay footage from the title. The reveal trailer that Ubisoft showed off just a couple of months back, while it was said to be in-engine, it didn’t give us a look at real-time gameplay. As such, whenever we do see Frontiers of Pandora again, hopefully, Ubisoft will have actual gameplay to share with fans.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to launch at some point in 2022 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. If you’d like to learn more about the game, you can check out a brief description of the title courtesy of Ubisoft down below.

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.”