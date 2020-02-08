Ubisoft’s Avatar Game Reportedly Not Releasing Anytime Soon

This week, Ubisoft confirmed it has five AAA games shipping between April 2020 and March 2020. Three of these games, it has already announced: Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow 6: Quarantine. The other two games are from the company’s “biggest franchises.” Unfortunately, the French games maker doesn’t divulge any more details on these two games, but Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, is reporting that they are a new Far Cry and a new Assassin’s Creed, which certainly fits the aforementioned bill. This also lines up with what I’ve heard myself. That said, where does this leave Ubisoft’s Avatar game? Well, this seems to leave it alongside Skulls & Bones and Beyond Good and Evil 2, meaning it looks like it’s still a ways off.

More specifically, it looks like we won’t be seeing the new Avatar game until — at least — April 2021. And considering that we’ve heard nothing about the game probably means we won’t see it next fiscal year either. However, the game is still in development at Ubisoft Massive, the makers of Tom Clancy’s The Division series, or at least it was as of December 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: back in February 2017, Ubisoft announced that it was working on a big, AAA Avatar game. Three years later, we haven’t seen or heard a single thing about the game, which is seemingly still in the early stages of development.

“What impressed me about Massive were the group’s passion for this project, and the power of its Snowdrop engine,” said James Cameron of the project upon its announcement. “With the power of [Snowdrop], and the team’s passion and obsessive focus on detail, we know they’re the right group to bring the beauty and danger of Pandora to life.”

Now, knowing how marketing works, I wouldn’t be surprised if Ubisoft releases the game around the premiere of Avatar 2, which is set to drop in December 2021. Of course, December is a horrible time to release a big game. And so is January. So maybe we’ll see it November 2021 or March 2022. As you may know, Ubisoft is a big fan of releasing games in March right at the end of its fiscal year.