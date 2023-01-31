Avatar Generations Releases with New Trailer

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have a new game to play for free now that Avatar Generations has launched alongside a new trailer showing off more of the game. It features Aang, Katara, Toph, and many more in a game where players visit each of the four major nations from the show while collecting those characters and building up their teams with promises of more content to be added from other Avatar properties later on. The game is now out for iOS and Android devices.

This Avatar game was first talked about midway through 2022 when Square Enix confirmed that the game would then start rolling out in certain regions to give people a first look at the experience. Early this year, a new gameplay trailer was released with a 2023 release window attached to the game. It never got an official release date and was instead a surprise release dropped on Tuesday.

The trailer below for Avatar Generations shows off some of its features like the multi-character combat comprised of whatever team you've formed as well as character-to-character interactions and the overworld players travel. Like other character collection games, we see at one point or another that players are able to upgrade their Avatar characters to keep them in line with newer, more powerful grabs.

"Join the Gaang! Create your own Team Avatar with all your favorite heroes from Avatar: The Last Airbender, and soon Avatars from other generations!" a preview of the new Avatar game said. "The likes of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Suki and Zuko and the much-loved Appa and Momo, all await you to join the Avatar's quest to fulfill his destiny, for the first time on mobile."

While the game will start with content from Avatar: The Last Airbender for now, its creators have teased already some of the plans for the future. Updates to come later include ones that'll expand the game's roster to include characters from The Rise of Kyoshi as well as The Legend of Korra.

Avatar Generations is out now on mobile devices. If you kept up with the pre-registration rewards campaign prior to its release, you'll know that you likely have some rewards waiting for you to help kick off the release.