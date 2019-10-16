New Marvel’s Avengers Art Shows Off the Entire Team in Action

Marvel’s Avengers hasn’t had much opportunity to show off the entire announced team of playable characters quite yet. The game does, after all, seemingly feature a major time jump with Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel only really coming into her own after the events of the A-Day prologue. But a recently revealed piece of official art manages to find a way to get the whole team, Captain America included, together.

As you may know, this is something of an interesting conundrum as the events of the game see Captain America “die” at the A-Day catastrophe. We say “die” rather than die because the assumption here is, of course, that he is eventually found alive or something of the sort. It wouldn’t be much of an Avengers game if you couldn’t play as Cap, would it?

The new art comes courtesy of a print that was handed out to folks that recently played the Marvel’s Avengers demo at PlayStation’s booth during PAX Australia. As you can see below, it shows Thor, Black Widow, Iron Man, the Hulk, Captain America front and center, and then Ms. Marvel features on the right. David Yardin, who has done many covers for Marvel Comics, is credited as the artist.

PAX Australia has now commenced! Your mission is to play Marvel’s Avengers at the PlayStation booth! Upon completion, you’ll receive a stunning print of this artwork by comic artist @DavidYardin – while supplies last.#EmbraceYourPowers #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/CsrRP7gH2S — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 11, 2019

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.