Marvel Announces New Marvel’s Avengers Prequel Comic

The upcoming Marvel’s Avengers video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix might not release until May 2020, but it seems like Marvel in general is set to support the big premiere with several prequel comics running up to that date. The latest and greatest of these is one-shot featuring the game’s Bruce Banner and his monstrous alter-ego, the Hulk.

Given that the full plot of the video game remains unknown, it should come as no surprise that there’s much in the way of teases in the solicit for Marvel’s Avengers: Hulk #1 and little in the way of actual answers. The comic, written by Jim Zub with art from Ariel Olivetti, teases that Banner is working with a scientist to perhaps rein in his other half in the run up to the events of the game.

Here are the full details from Marvel Comics’ February 2020 solicits:

MARVEL’S AVENGERS: HULK #1

JIM ZUB (W) • ARIEL OLIVETTI (A) • Cover by STONEHOUSE

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY PYEONG JUN PARK

HULK STARS IN THE SMASHING PREQUEL TO THE UPCOMING VIDEO GAME, MARVEL’S AVENGERS!

The adventure leading to MARVEL’S AVENGERS rages on, with an all-new story leading directly into the events of the highly anticipated video game!

As the incredible HULK, the monstrous alter ego of scientist BRUCE BANNER, he’s done good for the world. But with the virtually uncontrollable, gigantic green rage monster always bubbling under his skin, Banner has teamed up with an inquisitive scientist in an attempt to regulate the beast once and for all. As their experiments go deeper, a catastrophic event may spell the end for more than just Banner’s curse!

Witness crucial incidents and intrigue in the saga tied to the earthshaking events in the MARVEL’S AVENGERS game next year!

32 PGS./ ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.