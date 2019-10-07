Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Ms. Marvel’s Special Moves

Now that Kamala Khan (as in, Ms. Marvel) has officially been revealed for the upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, it’s time for the folks behind the game to shine the spotlight on the new character in much the same way as they have past ones. That includes, but is not limited to, a showcase of her special moves in the video game.

As previously revealed, every playable character in Marvel’s Avengers comes with three kinds of special abilities called Heroics. Specifically, heroes have Assault, Support, and Ultimate Heroics to play around with, and these often include iconic aspects of the characters from other media or adaptations. Thor, for example, can use the Bifrost. For Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), the choice seems like it was pretty obvious for her abilities, even if they are implemented in unique and interesting ways.

Kamala focuses all of her energy into her right hand, creating a massive palm able to shove even the most formidable of enemies with astounding force. — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 6, 2019

And not only is she highly resistant to damage while Embiggened, all of her attacks also benefit from dramatically increased impact and damage, causing even the most sturdy of opponents to seem defenseless!#EmbraceYourPowers #Reassemble — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 6, 2019

What do you think of what we’ve seen of Kamala Khan abilities so far? Are you excited to play as her in the video game? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.