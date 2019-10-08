Marvel’s Avengers Casts Ms. Marvel

The upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix is basically an entirely new adaptation of the iconic Marvel characters, taking aspects of their comic origins and previous iterations to synthesize them into something entirely new. And it also means the characters needed new actors, both for motion-capture purposes and to voice recording. As revealed this past weekend at New York Comic Con, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel has joined the fight, and the folks behind the game have also revealed who portrays the extremely popular character.

More specifically, the developers and publishers announced at this past weekend’s convention that Sandra Saad, who is largely known for her work on other video games like Fallout 76 and Rage 2 among others, will portray the embiggening superhero. You can check out part of the promotional push for the casting reveal, including some brief mocap footage, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cheerful, hopeful, and inspirational Kamala Khan is voiced by @sandraramzysaad, who joins the heroic Marvel’s Avengers cast. We asked Sandra to answer a few questions on what such an important role means to her.#EmbraceYourPowers #Reassemble #FollowFriday pic.twitter.com/Jc1hJtx07N — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 4, 2019

What do you think of what we’ve seen of Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) out of New York Comic Con? Are you excited to see how Saad portrays the character throughout? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.