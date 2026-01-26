Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reigns Expansion (And Definitive Edition Upgrade) Gets Massive Price Cut

Get over here for Mortal Kombat 1’s Khaos Reigns Expansion, which has just been knocked down to a fraction of its regular price over at Fanatical. This is the perfect moment to uppercut your way back into NetherRealm’s reimagined timeline (or experience it for the first time).

The discount is substantial enough that it turns what was already a content-rich expansion into an absolute no-brainer for anyone who’s been on the fence. And with the base game also heavily discounted, there’s never been a better time to experience Liu Kang’s New Era from the beginning.

What Is the Khaos Reigns Expansion?

Unlike your typical character pack DLC that simply adds new fighters to the roster, Khaos Reigns brings a full-blown story expansion that meaningfully extends Mortal Kombat 1’s narrative. The campaign centers on Titan Havik, who emerges as an existential threat to Liu Kang’s carefully constructed timeline.

What makes this expansion worthwhile is how it feels like a proper continuation rather than tacked-on side content… especially for its sale price of $9.24 (which is 82%-off!). The cinematic presentation maintains the same high quality as the base game, complete with gorgeously rendered cutscenes and the character development NetherRealm has become known for in recent years.

New Fighters and Guest Characters

The expansion brings serious value with its roster additions alone. You’re getting klassic fighters reimagined for this timeline. Noob Saibot returns with a completely new origin story, while Cyrax and Sektor have been reworked to fit Liu Kang’s New Era.

But the guest fighters might be the real highlight here. The expansion includes Ghostface from the Scream franchise, the T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Conan the Barbarian, each bringing their own unique moveset and brutal fatalities to the table.

All Kombat Pack 2 content comes bundled with Khaos Reigns rather than being sold separately, which significantly increases the value of this already discounted package.

You’ll Need the Base Game (Also on Sale)

It’s worth noting that Khaos Reigns requires the base Mortal Kombat 1 game to play. Fortunately, Fanatical has also discounted the main game substantially (also $9.24… 82%-off the regular price), making this an ideal entry point for newcomers.

MK1 brings Liu Kang’s reboot timeline, the innovative Kameo fighter system that lets you tag in assistive characters, and a completely revamped combat system that feels both familiar to veterans and accessible to newcomers.

Alternative Option: Definitive Edition Upgrade

There’s also the Definitive Edition Upgrade on sale for $11.09 (Reg. $59.99). This package includes the Khaos Reigns Story Expansion, both Kombat Pack 1 and 2, and all guest fighters including Omni-Man, Homelander, and Peacemaker.

For competitive players or those who simply want the complete roster without any gaps, this upgrade essentially functions as the “unlock everything” shortcut. And at its current discounted price, it’s significantly cheaper than buying everything piecemeal.

Get It While It’s (Fireball) Hot

You have three clear paths forward here:

Grab just the Khaos Reigns expansion if you already own the base game Pick up both the base game and expansion if you’re new to MK1 Go all-in with the Definitive Edition Upgrade if you want the complete experience

Whichever path you choose, head over to Fanatical before this deal fatalities your wallet’s chances of survival. These prices won’t last forever… and your opponents in the tournament certainly won’t.