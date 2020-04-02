Marvel’s Avengers’ Lethal Legion Designs Revealed

In the grand scheme of things, we still know relatively little about the enemies that players will face in Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix. The villain Taskmaster was revealed to feature in the game’s prologue, and the overall “evil corporation” entity seems to be A.I.M., but beyond that, it’s a little unclear. Thankfully, the announced prequel comic has already revealed its take on the entire Lethal Legion.

Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man #1, which was announced in September, sees the hero in question take on the Lethal Legion — but it’s not the Lethal Legion Marvel fans might remember. While it has many of the classic members, each villain has been redesigned by artist Todd Nauck specifically for the comic, and is therefore canonical to the video game as well. (By the same token, the first issue will mark the “debut” of the game’s set of Avengers.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s Nauck’s take on Absorbing Man, the first of their Lethal Legion designs:

Absorbing Man!

My redesign for the PS4 Marvel Gamerverse comic, Avengers: Iron Man #1 coming in Dec, written by @JimZub & drawn by Paco Diaz. pic.twitter.com/WSwevcRmFl — Todd Nauck NYCC Artist Alley E8 (@ToddNauck) September 11, 2019

Here’s how Marvel describes Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man #1, from writer Jim Zub and artist Paco Diaz, in its announcement of the title:

“Avengers Assemble! The road to Marvel’s Avengers begins here, with an all-new story leading directly into the events of the highly anticipated video game! IRON MAN, CAPTAIN AMERICA, BLACK WIDOW, THOR, and HULK are the mighty Avengers, but as the LETHAL LEGION strikes, it’s going to take more than their usual teamwork to save the day! When TONY STARK discovers his enemies have co-opted Stark technology for nefarious purposes, it’s up to him to stop the leak. But can his teammates be trusted, or is something more sinister at play?”

Keep reading to check out all of Nauck’s redesigns!

Titania

Titania!

My redesign for the PS4 Marvel Gamerverse comic, Avengers: Iron Man #1 coming in Dec, written by @JimZub & drawn by Paco Diaz. pic.twitter.com/T8AmrZQzEn — Todd Nauck NYCC Artist Alley E8 (@ToddNauck) September 13, 2019

Beetle

My redesign of Beetle for the PS4 Marvel Gamerverse comic, Avengers: Iron Man #1 coming in Dec, written by @JimZub & drawn by Paco Diaz. pic.twitter.com/jdcgnI7ZAL — Todd Nauck NYCC Artist Alley E8 (@ToddNauck) September 14, 2019

Whirlwind

My redesign of Whirlwind for the Marvel Gamerverse comic, Avengers: Iron Man # 1 coming in Dec, written by @JimZub & drawn by Paco Diaz.



This is my 4th of 5 Lethal Legion character redesigns. When Marvel releases my 5th one, I’ll be sure to post it, too! pic.twitter.com/3iG1UPwG7P — Todd Nauck NYCC Artist Alley E8 (@ToddNauck) September 15, 2019

Spymaster

My redesign of Spymaster (along with the original Marvel U version) for the Marvel Gamerverse comic, Avengers: Iron Man # 1 coming in Dec, written by @JimZub & drawn by Paco Diaz.



This is my 5th of the 5 Lethal Legion character redesigns. pic.twitter.com/SIOD4lx2AC — Todd Nauck NYCC Artist Alley E8 (@ToddNauck) September 23, 2019

All of the Lethal Legion together

My five Lethal Legion redesigns (Spymaster, Whirlwind, Titania, Beetle, & Absorbing Man) for @Marvel Gamerverse’s Avengers: Iron Man #1 will also be featured as a variant cover.

This story is written by @JimZub and drawn by Paco Diaz. Look for it this December 2019! pic.twitter.com/vq0xPwaZnz — Todd Nauck NYCC Artist Alley E8 (@ToddNauck) September 29, 2019

What do you think of the Lethal Legion designs? Would you want them to show up in the game proper? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man #1 is set to release on December 11th. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.