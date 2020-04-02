Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers’ Lethal Legion Designs Revealed

By

In the grand scheme of things, we still know relatively little about the enemies that players will face in Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix. The villain Taskmaster was revealed to feature in the game’s prologue, and the overall “evil corporation” entity seems to be A.I.M., but beyond that, it’s a little unclear. Thankfully, the announced prequel comic has already revealed its take on the entire Lethal Legion.

Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man #1, which was announced in September, sees the hero in question take on the Lethal Legion — but it’s not the Lethal Legion Marvel fans might remember. While it has many of the classic members, each villain has been redesigned by artist Todd Nauck specifically for the comic, and is therefore canonical to the video game as well. (By the same token, the first issue will mark the “debut” of the game’s set of Avengers.)

Here’s Nauck’s take on Absorbing Man, the first of their Lethal Legion designs:

Here’s how Marvel describes Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man #1, from writer Jim Zub and artist Paco Diaz, in its announcement of the title:

“Avengers Assemble! The road to Marvel’s Avengers begins here, with an all-new story leading directly into the events of the highly anticipated video game! IRON MAN, CAPTAIN AMERICA, BLACK WIDOW, THOR, and HULK are the mighty Avengers, but as the LETHAL LEGION strikes, it’s going to take more than their usual teamwork to save the day! When TONY STARK discovers his enemies have co-opted Stark technology for nefarious purposes, it’s up to him to stop the leak. But can his teammates be trusted, or is something more sinister at play?”

Keep reading to check out all of Nauck’s redesigns!

What do you think of the Lethal Legion designs? Would you want them to show up in the game proper? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man #1 is set to release on December 11th. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

