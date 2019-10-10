Marvel’s Avengers Reveals the Inspiration Behind Ms. Marvel’s Costume

When it comes to Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, one of the most common questions folks have about every single character seems to be the design of their costumes. What do they look like? What sort of references might they make to previous iterations? Given that Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel was revealed as playable during New York Comic Con, she’s the latest and greatest to be put under the microscope, and her design inspiration is an interesting one.

First and foremost, it’s notable that the developers see Kamala Khan as a representation of the player and their journey through the game, and that they worked hard to do justice to the original outfits that the character was first introduced with in the comics. But perhaps the most interesting detail about the design of Ms. Marvel is the fact that her bracelet, which is a family heirloom, will apparently feature across all of her costumes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out more about her design inspiration, straight from the official Twitter account, below:

“We wanted Kamala to have a strong origin arc from fan girl to Super Hero, as a representation of the player’s journey – the player’s perspective is aligned with Kamala’s.” – @CrystalDynamics Game Director @ToreBlystad — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 7, 2019

“The materials are partly inspired by her cultural heritage and modern tactical materials and cuts.” — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 7, 2019

The bracelet is the only element that is shared across all of Ms. Marvel’s outfits. It is a family heirloom that she got from her grandmother, and she uses it to keep her most precious possessions safe when on the job.#Reassemble #EmbraceYourPowers — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 7, 2019

What do you think about Marvel’s Avengers‘ Kamala Khan so far? Are you excited to see what sort of costumes the character ends up with? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.