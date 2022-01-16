Marvel’s Avengers Confirms When Next Update Is

It would appear that the next patch for Marvel’s Avengers is set to release this coming week. It’s unclear exactly what might be included in the new update, or how big it might be, but the last significant update to Marvel’s Avengers in December 2021 included updates to everything from the user interface to combat to significant changes to the Discordant Sound Raid.

The news of the imminent update comes by way of what appears to be a response by a Crystal Dynamics representative on Twitch. “We know we have work to do and hate it when people encounter bugs and issues,” the response from late last week reads in part. “We plan to continue fixing issues as we can, as frequently as we can. There is a patch next week that will address some things, and since launch we’ve updated an average of about once every two weeks.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HighrulerLive/status/1481759466693533700

Historically, patches for Marvel’s Avengers typically come out early in any given week. If there is indeed a patch set to drop this coming week, it will most likely happen on Tuesday, January 18th. Exactly what might be included in it is anyone’s guess, but it seems fair to assume that it will at least address some of the outstanding issues and bugs with the video game.

As noted above, the new Marvel’s Avengers patch is expected at some point this coming week. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is more broadly available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The Spider-Man DLC for Marvel’s Avengers was released late last year while the big Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, dropped back in August 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Have you still been playing Marvel’s Avengers? Are you looking forward to whatever the next patch might include? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T MP1st]