This Avengers: Infinity War and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Mash-Up Is Amazing

A lot of buzz has been surrounding Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War as of late, especially with the reveal of several new Entertainment Weekly covers this morning, along with new images from the film.

One in particular that stands out is Thanos (played by Josh Brolin), who appears to be on his home planet of Titan, preparing to pull a moon down on whoever his adversary is at the moment. It looks to be a very powerful moment, and some lucky fans got to see it in action with the first test footage of Infinity War last year. It should be an awesome scene in the final product.

But a Twitter user by the name of Nibel decided to take things a step further, and altered the picture so that it would appeal to a different kind of audience – and the end result is actually more incredible than we thought it’d be.

In the new picture, which can be seen in the tweet below, Thanos is still using the Infinity Gauntlet to pull a moon down to the surface. But this time, it’s the angry moon that appears in the Nintendo 64/3DS classic The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

Very excited for Avengers: Infinity War pic.twitter.com/vQp65gfSro — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 8, 2018

In case you missed out on that particular game, Link finds himself in a pickle when the Skull Kid makes off with Majora’s Mask. As a result, the moon, under its influence, begins to make his way to his hometown of Termina, threatening to crash in three days’ time. Ask any die-hard Nintendo fan if they remember the steely gaze of the moon, and they’re sure to recount just how much it send shivers down their spine.

Now, it’s a fan image at best, but we think you’ll agree that it’s a pretty awesome mash-up, and something that both Marvel and Nintendo fans can appreciate. And it certainly looks more sinister than just pulling down a plain ol’ moon, now doesn’t it?

Marvel: Infinity War opens in theaters on April 27. And if you can stomach its mean stare, you can challenge the moon in The Legend of Majora’s Mask for Nintendo 3DS, as well as on Virtual Console for Wii and Wii U.

