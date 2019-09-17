Marvel’s Avengers Teases Future Iron Man Suits

Despite the fact that Marvel’s Avengers has continued to release new morsels of information about the upcoming video game on a regular basis, developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix actually haven’t revealed all that much in the way of new art or illustration. Just about everything we’ve seen so far traces back the lengthy A-Day prologue video that was release some time back. That’s why it’s particularly exciting to hear the game tease future Iron Man suits, even via text.

“In addition to the iconic armor, other Iron Man armors will have a wide variety of design breakup and colors that touch on various Marvel designs, as well as some exciting and unique new armors,” the official Twitter account for the game revealed yesterday. Notably, no exact armors have been referenced, and all that’s been shown publicly, outside of the game’s San Diego Comic-Con appearance, is the red-and-gold base model of the armor.

What’s perhaps most exciting here is the “unique” armors being teased. While everyone is sure to be excited if, say, the armor from Infinity War shows up in the game, it’ll honestly be more interesting to see in which ways the developers branch out if given the opportunity. The world of Marvel is so vast that any number of potential twists and turns could see Stark develop a new armor, and that’s not even account for the fact that we don’t know all the villains present — which is the typical catalyst for a new suit.

What do you think of this tease? Are there any particular suits of armor you’d like to see in the video game? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Square Enix described Marvel’s Avengers in a previous press release:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.