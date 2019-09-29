Marvel’s Avengers Teases an Unworthy Thor Storyline

Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, continues to tease out interesting tidbits about itself as fans eagerly await its release next year. The latest official information focuses on the game’s Thor, and it sounds like there might be some exploration in the game in the vein of what, exactly, makes Thor worthy.

The official Twitter account for the upcoming video game recently hosted a brief Q&A with Travis Willingham, who portrays the God of Thunder in the video game. When a question was posed about the abandoned Mjolnir seen in the game’s few trailers, and what that might mean for the place of Thor within it, Willingham didn’t mince words. In a word, Thor has failed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Q: We see an image of Thor’s hammer abandoned. The story of Thor feeling unworthy has been explored before – what makes this version unique/different?

A: Cap is the only human Thor thinks might actually be worthy to hold Mjolnir, and he failed him. (1/3) — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 27, 2019

A: Thor will make an interesting choice that has unintended consequences that will echo throughout the campaign and fully unfold in the game’s story. (3/3) — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 27, 2019

Given all of this, it certainly seems like Marvel’s Avengers will at least dip its toe into the idea of what it means for Thor to be unworthy, though it’s currently unclear exactly how that might affect the overall plot or even kick off in the first place. Unless, of course, we don’t actually see Thor give up the hammer? And then there’s the fact that the way Willingham describes it, Thor may have simply put the thing down.

What do you think about Thor potentially being unworthy in the video game? Would you want the game to cover much of the same ground as the comics, or strike out on its own path? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Square Enix previously described Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.