Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack Now Available at Retail – This is the Mega Man Revival You’ve Been Craving

Today, the Mega Man game you’ve been waiting years for finally celebrates a physical launch on Nintendo Switch! I’m talking, of course, about Azure Striker Gunvolt, and the incredible Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack is zapping onto retail shelves around the country this morning. I grew up playing Mega Man, and I’ve been dying for an evolution of the series. If you were disappointed my Mighty No. 9 and left craving a true Mega Man inspired action platformer, look no further. This is the game you’ve been waiting for!

So here’s the deal. Azure Striker Gunvolt had two incredible games on the Nintendo 3DS where they were loved and adored. Now, Nintendo Switch owners can get both games in one package, along with every bit of DLC released for each respective game, at a low freaking price. What’s more, both games have been completely reworked to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s power, and for the first time, you can play both games at a blazing 60 FPS. Once you see it in action, you’ll be hooked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those of you worried that you’re about to check out a Mega Man clone, I urge you to watch some gameplay videos. While playing as Gunvolt, you’ll take advantage of a variety of mobility-enhancing powers and skills, and you’ll defeat enemies using a unique tagging and shocking system. Blast foes with your weapon to tag them and strengthen your bond to them, then unleash a deadly aura of electricity which will arc out and shock them into oblivion! It’s a brilliant mechanic that is kept fresh by creative stage and enemy design, and over-the-top boss encounters that you won’t forget.

In Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, it’s worth noting that you can also play as Gunvolt’s rival Copen, who has his own set of attacks and abilities. He controls radically differently from Gunvolt, and provides multiple new ways to experience what was already an incredible 2D thrill-ride. Here’s everything that will come in your beautiful little box: