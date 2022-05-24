Babylon's Fall Season 2 Extended to "Re-evaluate" Game's Future

✖

Babylon's Fall Season 2 is set to release next week, and PlatinumGames has already announced plans to extend it. The developer was planning for season cycles to last about three months each, but Season 2 will now start on May 31st and run through November 29th. PlatinumGames feels that it needs "a period to re-evaluate the game's future operating roadmap." Season 2 will apparently feature a number of improvements based on feedback, and players can expect to learn more about the new season thanks to a livestream ahead of version 1.2.0. A smaller update will release during the season, but no additional content will be released during the extra three months.

"Season 2 will include the Ver. 1.2.1 small-scale update, but after that we will be using the extra three months of the season extension for development on the next update, and so will not be making any further updates or adding new content during that time.The game will not see any content updates over the 3-month extension, but you will still be able to play as usual, so there is no need to worry," the game's blog reads.

Babylon's Fall released in March to largely negative reception, with ComicBook.com's official review calling it "a bewildering bore," and other outlets mostly agreeing. That same month, PlatinumGames reaffirmed its plans to support the game long-term, stating that it had "started work on Season 3 and beyond."

While this latest update isn't necessarily bad news, three months without any new content when the game is already struggling doesn't seem to bode well for the future. It's possible that Square Enix will use that extra time to evaluate how much it wants to continue to invest in Babylon's Fall. For now, fans will just have to wait and see.

Babylon's Fall is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Babylon's Fall Season 2? Are you worried about the game's future? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!