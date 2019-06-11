Babylon’s Fall Revealed by Square Enix, PlatinumGames

Square Enix released a trailer for an all-new game called Babylon’s Fall during the publisher’s E3 conference.

Published by Square Enix and developed by PlatinumGames, the developer behind hit games like the Bayonetta series and NieR: Automata, Babylon’s Fall’s reveal trailer showed off a timeline of events before getting to some action with armor-clad warriors facing off against one another. While it looks like it certainly incorporates some historic events from whatever version of history the game is sporting, the characters appear to have some sort of powers as well as seen when a warrior uses orange tendril-like appendages to disarm and shred through an opponent.

The end of the trailer showed four warriors standing side-by-side as they looked on towards a massive building. The way that this is set up could indicate that Babylon’s Fall will incorporate some multiplayer mechanics, perhaps supporting four players at once, but that remains to be seen until Square Enix and PlatinumGames share more info on the project.

Babylon’s Fall is a totally new project for Square Enix, but it wasn’t the only never-before-seen game that was revealed. Square Enix also previewed a new title that’s on the way called The Quiet Man, a trailer that was even shorter than the one for Babylon’s Fall. It apparently is set around a very quiet man who doesn’t talk much, though he appears to be proficient in combat as he takes down two other people in the trailer.

Square Enix also relied on some of the more tried and true series that the publisher boasts such as Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, though there wasn’t much to be said about the latter. We already got a new release date for Kingdom Hearts III that has the game due out on January 29, but Square Enix didn’t show anything new about the game and instead chose to use a trailer that was already shared during a previous E3 conference.

There was no news about Final Fantasy 7’s remake either, a game that still has no release date, though it’s known that it’ll be releasing in episodes.

Babylon’s Fall is scheduled to be released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and PC.