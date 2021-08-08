Back 4 Blood Beta Players Swear the Zombies Are Using Slurs

✖

Back 4 Blood has been generating quite a bit of buzz on social media this weekend, but perhaps not in the way that developer Turtle Rock Studios envisioned. In the midst of the upcoming co-op shooter's beta phase, which is taking place in an early access phase until August 9, some players have become convinced that the zombies in-game are using slurs. While that might sound bizarre, and surely isn't accurate, the audio lines from certain zombies have definitely been throwing players for a loop.

As you can see in the video below that began making the rounds on social media from user @HomBKE, one of the zombie cries from Back 4 Blood sounds as if the creature is using the n-word. Although the scream in question is surely meant to be nothing more gnarly screech, many who have been playing Back 4 Blood definitely believe that the line of audio sounds incredibly reminiscent of this slur. In response to this tweet, some users began sharing videos of themselves hearing this same cry in their own versions of Back 4 Blood. Others simply wondered how this line got cleared to be used in the first place.

Bro they gotta do something with this line pic.twitter.com/5As1I6oDlA — Dotodoya (@DotoDoya) August 6, 2021

At this point, the biggest question involving this line of audio in Back 4 Blood involves its use in the full game. Since the latest zombie shooter is still only in beta form, Turtle Rock could likely eliminate it from the final product before its release this fall. At this point in time, Turtle Rock hasn't announced any such plans to do so, but we might hear more from the team within the coming days on this matter. If any further developments are shared, we'll be sure to let you know.

Until then, Back 4 Blood will continue in this beta form once again next weekend when it will become available for all players on August 12. And as for the game's official launch, it's set to take place on October 12 and will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Have you run across this audio line for yourself in Back 4 Blood? And do you think that it should be removed from the full game? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.