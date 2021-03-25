✖

Turtle Rock Studios has announced that its Left 4 Dead spiritual successor Back 4 Blood has been delayed until later this year. Originally slated to arrive this summer in June, the game now won't be arriving until a few months later on October 12, 2021. The delay is one that Turtle Rock says will help make the game even better.

The news of this delay for Back 4 Blood was revealed over on the game's official Twitter account this afternoon. "Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more time to do this," the statement released by the studio said. "Therefore, we will release Back 4 Blood on October 12, 2021. We thank our community for its continued support and are excited to share that there will be an open beta this summer."

This final point shared by Turtle Rock is surely the silver lining in this situation for many. While delays are never great for games that many folks are looking forward to, at least Back 4 Blood will be having an open beta phase at some point in the summer. We obviously don't know when this beta will take place right now, but it's nice to know that we won't have to wait all the way until October to play the game once again.

For some people, however, this open beta won't be the first time that they've played Back 4 Blood. In case you forgot, Turtle Rock Studios actually held a closed alpha test for the game at the end of 2020. At that time, the co-op shooter already seemed to be very well-polished. In all likelihood, the beta this summer should be even more impressive.

Back 4 Blood will be arriving on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC when it does release later this fall. If you would like to keep up with all of our coverage on the game moving forward, you can follow along at our dedicated hub right here.

What do you think about this delay? Does it upset you, or are you perfectly fine with waiting a couple more months to play Back 4 Blood for yourself?