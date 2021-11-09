Back 4 Blood Reveals Upcoming Content Roadmap

Prior to its launch just last month, developer Turtle Rock Studios has now given Back 4 Blood players a sneak peek at what the game will have in store down the road. While no major updates are planned to come about within the coming weeks, the developers behind the co-op zombie shooter have now detailed the roadmap for the game leading into the end of 2021 and onward into 2022.

In the immediate future, Back 4 Blood is poised to simply receive a number of quality of life updates over the course of November. Turtle Rock has said that it’s going to continue to improve on the game in small ways, namely by fixing a number of lingering bugs that may still be appearing for some players. Moving into December, Back 4 Blood will then be receiving a number of notable new features. Some of these new updates include a new holiday event, a solo campaign that can be played offline, and a new practice are. In addition, new cards, new supply lines, and a wholly new car type will also be rolling out next month.

Looking further down the road, Turtle Rock Studios also teased some new content coming to Back 4 Blood in 2022. The first of three expansions, known as Tunnels of Terror, is set to drop at some point next year, with the other two coming at some point in the months after. New characters, enemies, activities, weapons, cards, and skins will also all be coming at some point in 2022 as well. Lastly, a new difficulty mode is also poised to hit Back 4 Blood next year as well and will likely give players an even greater challenge than before.

As a whole, Back 4 Blood is currently available to pick up right now and is out on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Conversely, the title is also part of Xbox Game Pass and can be downloaded for free for those who are subscribed to the service.

Have you played Back 4 Blood for yourself yet? And if so, how do you like the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead?