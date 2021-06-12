Back 4 Blood Appears to Be a Day One Xbox Game Pass Game

✖

Back 4 Blood’s community knew it’d have more to look forward to this weekend with a preview of the game’s PvP elements scheduled to happen on Sunday, but it looks like some other news might be made official soon, too. A Back 4 Blood video which apparently went up ahead of schedule included a message saying that the game would be coming straight to Xbox Game Pass on the same day it launches for Xbox consoles and Windows 10 PC platforms.

The video in question (via VGC) has since been made private on YouTube, but not before people could screenshot the revealing video description and share it online. Those within the Back 4 Blood subreddit did exactly that and shared images such as the one below that showed the relevant part of the Back 4 Blood video description.

“Back 4 Blood will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch via Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as Windows 10 PC,” said the preview of the upcoming Back 4 Blood video.

The video was apparently set as one of YouTube’s premieres which meant it would count down until the video actually went live on Sunday, but that’s not the case any longer now that the video’s been hidden away from prying eyes. The same description reminded people that the game of course won’t be coming only to Xbox consoles and PC since it’s coming to PlayStation systems as well, but if you’re on the Xbox or PC platform and have an Xbox Game Pass subscription in October, you’ll have this game waiting for you for free.

The video going live early was obviously a mistake, but if the information itself is accurate, we should see Back 4 Blood’s Xbox Game Pass news confirmed on Sunday. Back 4 Blood creators Turtle Rock Studios announced on Thursday that the PvP showcase would go live on June 13th at 2 p.m. PT, but we could see the Xbox Game Pass news announced even before that. The PvP showcase will take place two hours after the Xbox and Bethesda event, so Back 4 Blood’s Xbox Game Pass news could be shared during the Xbox showcase with the news being only a footnote of the PvP presentation.

Back 4 Blood is scheduled to release for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 12th.