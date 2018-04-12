Backward Compatibility Could Be Pivotal In Future Xbox Systems, According To Phil Spencer

Backward compatibility has become a huge factor in the Xbox One‘s success as of late. Along with a robust amount of Xbox 360 games that have been ported to the system, Microsoft has also been bringing several original Xbox games, including a slew of titles that will be debuting over the course of this month.

So does that mean Microsoft will be keeping the backward compatibility mantra in mind when it comes to future models of the system? According to a recent Twitter discussion with Xbox head Phil Spencer, that could certainly be the case.

After noting how he started a game of Red Dead Redemption years ago on the Xbox 360 and recently finished it on Xbox One X (in native 4K, to boot), some folks were noting how neat the backward compatible features are. One user noted, “Nice! Incredible and I know you are thinking of bringing all this to Xbox One X 2 as well, amazing work by you guys!”

While Spencer didn’t confirm the new hardware, he did say, “I’m always learning, it’s key for me. I’ve learned a ton from the response to X from gamers and studios, trust me that this learning is impacting our future plans.”

Another person, Jack Purchase, noted, “I love my x, I’m wondering whether everything in the future will remain to be backwards and forwards compatible or whether it’s just backwards compatible for the next console. Will be interesting to see.”

And Spencer responded, “In a future where you have so many big games that have huge playing communities behind them a future where you fragment that community via hardware feels like a challenge.”

Another fan, Timdog, then asked, “With that being said, how do you see game growing out from itself from previous gens. Do you see a time where there will be a cutoff on a console, or do you think those games on that said consoles can always be supported? I know it’s a deep question but I’ll throw it out there.”

Spencer replied, “I think we can learn from PC here. GPUs are supported until a point where there aren’t enough players/buyers to make that platform viable for developers. It should be about players and where they want to play.”

So, again, no confirmation of the next Xbox, but it sounds like Microsoft is well aware just how important games of the past are to the system, as well as the future.

The Xbox One X is available now.