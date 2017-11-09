Backwards Compatibility Is A Pretty Big Deal For Game Consoles, And Here’s Why

It seems that, whenever a new game console launches on the market, most fans will ask if it's "backwards compatible". Over the years, this has become a more common feature in systems, with some systems able to run older games, and others requiring them to be picked up a different way, like through PlayStation Now or re-purchased as digital releases, like Sony's PS2-to-PS4 program. But some people can't see what the big deal is with backward compatibility. Sony expressed as such in a recent interview, not seeing it as a big feature when fans are looking for newer experiences on their gaming console. And some numbers indicate that the Xbox backward compatibility program isn't quite as popular as the company has hoped. That said, there are some benefits that make backward compatibility a noteworthy feature in consoles, whether by compatibility with purchased titles or through some means of network (like Nintendo's forthcoming online service) that let you play older games rather easily. Here are some reasons why it's a bigger deal than some companies are letting on:

Some People Can't Afford The New Games To be fair, plunking down money on a new video game console takes a lot of scratch. The Nintendo Switch goes for $300; the PlayStation 4 Pro goes for $400; and so on. And even if you do manage to score a great deal on one, that's still a few hundred bucks out of pocket, so that doesn't leave much left over for games and accessories unless you saved up in advance. With backward compatibility, players can gain access to titles they're familiar with, so they have something to play while they wait to purchase something new for the system. Even if this means signing up for a service (like, say, PlayStation Now), it's still a cheap way to pass the time with the system while still being able to play it.

Some People Can't Let Go Of Older Games While new game experiences are tremendous – and they really are – there are some people that can't get enough of older games. For example, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare left enough people burned that they flocked back to titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Call of Duty: World At War to get their multiplayer fix. New games simply won't be for everyone when the older games do just fine. And before you say, "Well, people should get over older games," keep in mind that some of these experiences are worth playing over again. Look at the sales of remastered releases like The Uncharted Collection and Halo: The Master Chief Collection and you'll get an idea of what's all about. While that isn't necessarily all about backward compatibility, it ties in with the notion that some players like older experiences just fine.

It Expands Upon a Game System's Library If you've picked up a game system at launch, chances are that you may have discovered that, around the period of said launch, it doesn't have much of a game library to enjoy. Sure, some AAA titles stand out, but there's still that abundant need to have more, to make your purchase seem more complete. By offering backward compatibility options, players can pop in their older games and enjoy them on their newer systems as they wait for releases to come out. Granted, not all systems are like this – the Nintendo Switch could've used some backward compatible support with Wii U titles – but most of them benefit from having access to an older library. Ask anyone that picked up a PlayStation 2 and immediately jumped into a round of Crash Bandicoot while waiting for something like Devil May Cry to come along…

It Can Bring Back Awareness Of A Franchise Announcing backward compatibility for a certain franchise can be good news, not only to the program that the title is tied into, but also with the franchise itself. For instance, when Red Dead Redemption was announced for Xbox One, its sales took off like a rocket, reinvigorating the energy of the series just in time for the announcement of Red Dead Redemption 2. And its arrival on PlayStation Now didn't do any harm either, as players could enjoy it that way and prepare for the sequel. With a new title joining a program or being available as part of a service, it does both the provider of said service and the company behind the title a world of good – and gets players back into the groove for what's coming next. Always a good move.

