Backyard Football, Basketball, and Soccer Remasters “Coming Soon” to PC

In tandem with Backyard Baseball ’97 today releasing on PC, publisher Playground Productions has announced that five more games from the Backyard Sports series will soon be getting remasters of their own. Earlier this year, Playground Productions revealed that it was planning a major revival of the Backyard Sports franchise which began in the late 1990’s on PC. And while it seems that wholly new Backyard Sports games are in the works, Playground continues to focus on remastering the most popular games in the series before releasing anything else.

As of today, listings for Backyard Soccer ’98, Backyard Football ’99, Backyard Baseball ’01, Backyard Basketball ’01, and Backyard Hockey ’02 have all appeared on Steam. For now, all five titles are said to simply be “Coming Soon” and don’t have more well-defined release windows. Like Backyard Baseball ’97, which is available to play today, they all will boast a handful of modern features while still keeping the core experience of each intact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If these future Backyard Sports games are anything like Backyard Baseball ’97, then they might arrive relatively soon. Backyard Baseball ’97 was only announced to be coming to Steam a couple of weeks ago, which means the turn around from its reveal to launch was a quick one. In all likelihood, though, Playground Productions will want to space these games out a bit from one another to ensure that each sells well enough on its own.

To learn more, you can get a look at the new descriptions for all of these returning Backyard Sports games attached below. Whenever new information on each is shared, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

Backyard Soccer ’98

“Jump back onto the field with the 2nd game from the Backyard Sports Franchise, Backyard Soccer ‘98, now enhanced to run on modern systems. Coach your favorite Backyard athletes to the championship, play a pick-up-game on your favorite field, and listen to classic commentators Sunny Day and Earl Grey.

Backyard Soccer ‘98 captures the playful spirit of youth soccer. Play 6-on-6 soccer with point-and-click controls for passing, defending and scoring! Start a pick-up game for instant play or create a coach for League Play. In League Play, select 8 kids of your choice and work your way to the top of each division. If you play well enough to qualify, you’ll compete in the “Astonishingly Shiny Cup of All Cups Tournament” against kids from all over the world!”

Backyard Football ’99

“Backyard Football 1999, the classic title now enhanced to run on modern systems. Whether you’re picking your dream team, running Pete Wheeler on a sweep lining up to hit the game winning field goal, or enjoying the witty banter of hosts Sunny Day and Chuck Downfield, simple controls let anyone pick up and play ball!”

Backyard Basketball ’01

“Slip on those high tops and hit the courts with the first basketball game in the award-winning Backyard Sports Franchise, Backyard Basketball ‘01, now enhanced to run on Steam.

The Backyard athletes are teaming up with kid versions of two hoops legends, including Lisa Leslie, in Backyard Basketball ‘01! Customize your uniform, pick your fab five, and get ready for four quarters of hoops! Play single games or a whole season. Track stats in Season play and create custom players to watch their skills improve over time!”

Backyard Baseball ’01

“Relive the second baseball game in the Backyard Sports franchise, now enhanced to run on Steam. Whether you’re picking your dream team, playing a pick-up game, or diving into a full season, step up to the plate and experience the game that made baseball fun for everyone!

Backyard Baseball ‘01 teams up the Backyard kids with 31 Backyardified professional legends. Create your own Backyard team, customize your uniforms, and strategize to win the Championship. Play a single pick-up game, play through an entire season, or play against other Backyard Baseball players around the country. Backyard Baseball ‘01 features intuitive controls for all ages!”

Backyard Hockey ’02

“Break the ice with the first hockey game from the award-winning Backyard Sports Franchise, Backyard Hockey ‘02, now enhanced to run on Steam.

Lace up your skates, strap on your helmet, and grab your hockey stick because the Backyard athletes are teaming up with kid versions of legendary hockey stars in Backyard Hockey ‘02! Customize your uniform, set your lineups, and get ready for three periods of non-stop hockey action! Play quick games, single games, or a whole season. Track stats in Season play and create custom players to watch their skills improve over time!”