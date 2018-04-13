Hellblade Dominates in Total Awards, But What Remains of Edith Wins Game of the Year at the 2018 BAFTAs

The 2018 British Academy Games Awards are a wrap: and What Remains of Edith Finch from developer Giant Sparrow and publisher Annapurna Interactive has won the show’s most prestigious award, ‘Best Game,’ or in other words, game of the year.

The other standout of the night was notably Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, from local UK developer Ninja Theory, which won a grand total of five awards from its leading nine nominations. Only one other game managed even more than one award, and that was Nintendo’s Super Mario Odyssey, which took home two.

For those that don’t know: nominees and winners were selected by a special group of Academy members. Qualifications included being released in the United Kingdom between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 (the Evolving Game category was not subject to this guideline).

What Remains of Edith Finch joins the following ‘Best Game’ winners: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016), Fallout 4 (2015), Destiny (2014), The Last of Us (2013), Dishonored (2012), Portal 2 (2011), Mass Effect 2 (2010), Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009), Super Mario Galaxy (2008), BioShock (2007), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter (2006), Half-Life 2 (2004), and Call of Duty (2003) (2005 N/A).

Below, you can check out the full-winners list:

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

CUPHEAD Development Team – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

GOROGOA Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

UNCHARTED: THE LOST LEGACY Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

CALL OF DUTY: WORLD WAR II Development Team – Sledgehammer Games/Activision

DESTINY 2 Development Team – Bungie/Activision

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE David Garcia Diaz – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts

UNCHARTED: THE LOST LEGACY Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

BEST GAME

ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/ Ubisoft

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

BRITISH GAME

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

MONUMENT VALLEY 2 Development Team – ustwo games/ustwo games

REIGNS: HER MAJESTY Leigh Alexander, François Alliot, Arnaud De Bock – Nerial Ltd/ Devolver Digital

THE SEXY BRUTALE Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale – Cavalier Game Studios and Tequila Works/ Tequila Works

SNIPER ELITE 4 Development Team – Rebellion/ Rebellion

TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER II Development Team – Creative Assembly/ SEGA

DEBUT GAME

CUPHEAD Development Team – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

GOROGOA Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

HOLLOW KNIGHT Development Team – Team Cherry/Team Cherry

NIGHT IN THE WOODS Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/Finji

THE SEXY BRUTALE Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale – Cavalier Game Studios and Tequila Works/Tequila Works

SLIME RANCHER Development Team – Monomi Park/Monomi Park

EVOLVING GAME

CLASH ROYALE Development Team – Supercell/ Supercell

FINAL FANTASY XV Hajime Tabata – Square Enix/ Square Enix

FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/ Epic Games

OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/ Blizzard Entertainment

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Development Team – PUBG Corp/ Bluehole, Inc.

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/ Ubisoft

FAMILY

JUST DANCE 2018 Development Team – Ubisoft Paris/ Ubisoft

LEGO WORLDS Development Team – TT Games/ WB Games

MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE Development Team – Ubisoft/ Ubisoft

MONUMENT VALLEY 2 Development Team – ustwo games/ustwo games

SNIPPERCLIPS Development Team – SFB Games/ Nintendo

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

BURY ME, MY LOVE Development Team – The Pixel Hunt & Fig/ ARTE & Playdius

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

LAST DAY OF JUNE Massimo Guarini, Elia Randon, Andrew Thompson – Ovosonico/505 Games

LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM Development Team – Deck Nine Games, Square Enix/Square Enix

NIGHT IN THE WOODS Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji

SEA HERO QUEST VR Matthew Hyde, Max Scott-Slade, Hugo Scott-Slade – Glitchers/ Glitchers

GAME DESIGN

ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/ Ubisoft

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

NIER AUTOMATA Development Team – Platinum Games; Square Enix/ Square Enix

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

GAME INNOVATION

GOROGOA Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

NIER AUTOMATA Development Team – Platinum Games; Square Enix/Square Enix

SNIPPERCLIPS Development Team – SFB Games/Nintendo

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

MOBILE GAME

BURY ME, MY LOVE Development Team – The Pixel Hunt & Fig/ ARTE & Playdius

GOLF CLASH Paul Gouge, Alex Rigby, Gareth Jones – Playdemic/Playdemic

GOROGOA Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

KAMI 2 Development Team – State of Play/State of Play

MONUMENT VALLEY 2 Development Team – ustwo games/ustwo games

STRANGER THINGS: THE GAME Development Team – BonusXP, Inc./BonusXP, Inc.

MULTIPLAYER

DIVINITY: ORIGINAL SIN 2 Development Team – Larian Studios/ Larian Studios Games

FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/ Epic Games

GANG BEASTS Development Team – Boneloaf/ Double Fine Productions

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Development Team – PUBG Corp/ Bluehole, Inc.

SPLATOON 2 Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

STAR TREK BRIDGE CREW Development Team – Red Storm Entertainment/ Ubisoft

MUSIC

CUPHEAD Development Team – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

GET EVEN Development Team – The Farm 51/ Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE David Garcia Diaz, Andy LaPlegua – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Jeff Russo – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

NARRATIVE

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Tameem Antoniades – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

NIGHT IN THE WOODS Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji

TACOMA Steve Gaynor, Karla Zimonja – Fullbright/ Fullbright

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS Jens Matthies, Tommy Tordsson Björk, Tom Keegan – Machine Games/ Bethesda

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

CUPHEAD Chad Moldenhauer, Jared Moldenhauer – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

GOROGOA Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

NIGHT IN THE WOODS Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Development Team – PUBG Corp/ Bluehole, Inc.

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

PERFORMER