Balan Wonderworld Is Getting a Big Day One Patch to Address Demo Feedback

✖

Square Enix has shared a new letter from Balan Wonderworld producer Noriyoshi Fujimoto that largely explains the upcoming video game's themes before briefly addressing feedback to the recent demo of the title. In short, players can expect a beefy day one patch that adjusts camera movement, movement controls, and rebalances the game's difficulty, but it sounds like not every complaint will be addressed.

"There’s been a wide range of opinions and responses to the demo, and unfortunately at the current stage of development, it simply isn't feasible to reflect every piece of feedback into the game," Fujimoto notes in the letter. "However, to offer you all a more balanced gameplay experience, we will be implementing a day one patch for the full game."

Take a look at this letter written by #BalanWonderworld's producer Noriyoshi Fujimoto, explaining the many layers of the game and a day one patch! — Balan Wonderworld (@balanwworld) March 15, 2021

It's hard to say just how much the day one patch will change the actual experience of the video game, but it does seem fairly significant. It also sounds like the developers are very much aware of the various negative reactions to the demo but have, to put it simply, run out of time to address those issues with the impending release date.

Here is how Square Enix officially describes the upcoming video game:

"Entering a whimsical and bizarre land through a mysterious theatre, players will take on the role of Leo and Emma as they embark on an adventure like no other. Led by an enigmatic maestro named Balan, they must navigate through Wonderworld to restore happiness and balance the hearts and minds of all they encounter here."

Balan Wonderworld is set to release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 26th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming title right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Balan Wonderworld so far? Does the broad day one patch have you concerned about the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!