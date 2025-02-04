8 Best Joker Cards in Balatro

Balatro isn’t just about playing poker, it’s about bending the rules, breaking the game, and watching your numbers skyrocket into the stratosphere. And the secret sauce? Jokers. These little game-changers can turn a doomed run into a jackpot if you play your cards right (literally).

Some boost your Mult into oblivion, others flood your deck with high-value cards, and a few even let you duplicate the best effects in the game. The right Joker can make all the difference. So, if you’re ready to take your run from “meh” to “how did I just break the game?”, these are the Jokers you need to look out for.

Blueprint Joker

Blueprint is a rare Joker with a simple but powerful effect: it copies the Joker immediately to its right. That might not sound exciting at first, but if you have a high Mult or Chips Joker in that spot, you’re essentially doubling its effectiveness. This makes Blueprint one of the most flexible Jokers in the game, as it can adapt to almost any high-value Joker you have.

Pair it with a heavy hitter like DNA or Wee Joker, and suddenly you’re printing free value every hand. Since Blueprint works with any Joker, positioning is key. Place it next to your best Joker, and let it go to work. It’s rare for a reason, so if you see it, grab it. Why have one overpowered Joker when you can have two?

Burnt Joker

Burnt Joker is a game-long investment that rewards smart discard strategy. This Joker upgrades the level of the first discarded poker hand each round. If you get it early, it pays off massively, especially if your deck relies on High Cards, Pairs, or Two Pairs. The upgrade mechanic means your hands will get stronger every round, allowing you to scale into the late game with ease.

It’s one of those Jokers that might not seem flashy at first, but by Ante 8 or 9, your upgraded hands will be hitting for massive Chips and Mult. If you’re building a run that leans into consistent hands and long-term scaling, Burnt Joker is a must-have. Like a fine wine, it gets better with time.

Supernova Joker

Supernova is a common Joker with an effect that sneaks up on you: it increases your Mult based on how many times your scoring hand has been played throughout the run. This means that if you consistently play the same type of hand, Supernova will keep getting stronger. Unlike some other scaling Jokers, it doesn’t reset when the round changes, meaning it keeps climbing higher and higher.

By Ante 8, it can easily add a +40 Mult to your hands, making it one of the best long-term scaling options. Unlike Ride the Bus, it doesn’t have reset conditions, and unlike Green Joker, it doesn’t stop you from discarding. It even starts retroactively counting plays once you pick it up, making it a fantastic grab at any point. It’s like compounding interest, but way more fun.

Hologram Joker

Hologram is an easy way to rack up Mult with minimal effort. This uncommon Joker rewards you with an increasing Mult boost for every new playing card added to your deck. It starts with a base x1 Mult and adds x0.25 for every additional card you pick up.

Since buying card packs in the shop is relatively easy, Hologram offers one of the simplest ways to scale Mult in the game. The best part? The bonus never decreases, even if you remove or modify cards later. This makes it a low-risk, high-reward pick that fits into nearly any build. If you see Hologram early, grab it and start stockpiling cards. If you weren’t a card collector before, you are now.

Wee Joker

Wee Joker is a scaling Chip machine. This rare Joker permanently gains +8 Chips whenever a played 2 is scored. If the 2 is retriggered through another effect (like Red Seal), it gains the bonus again. Because of this, Wee Joker can outscale most other Chip Jokers in the game if you build around it.

It’s particularly useful in runs that rely on retriggering effects, as every instance of scoring a 2 boosts its value permanently. If you’re focusing on a high-Chip strategy, Wee Joker is one of the best options out there. It starts small, but once you get the ball rolling, it quickly turns into one of the fastest-scaling Jokers available.

Card Sharp Joker

Card Sharp is an underrated but extremely powerful uncommon Joker. It grants x3 Mult whenever a hand is played again during the same round. If your deck is designed around playing the same hand multiple times, such as a High Cards or Pairs build, this Joker can push your Mult to absurd levels.

Since it activates every time you replay a hand, it’s incredibly useful in setups where you can trigger multiple plays in a round. Unlike some Jokers that require a lot of setup, Card Sharp is plug-and-play; just make sure you can consistently replay hands to take full advantage of its effect. If you’re running a deck with reliable multi-play potential, Card Sharp can be a game-changer. If at first you succeed, do it again for extra Mult.

DNA Joker

DNA is one of the most broken Jokers if you know how to use it. This rare card duplicates any card played as the first hand, then discards the original while keeping the copy in your deck. If you manage to get it early and use an Ace every turn, you can create an endless supply of Aces, setting up a devastatingly strong deck.

What’s more, if you enhance an Ace before duplicating it, you get the copied effect each time. This makes DNA one of the best Jokers for setting up easy runs, especially in strategies that focus on High Card plays. Clone wars, but make it poker.

Invisible Joker

Invisible Joker is all about duplication. This rare Joker can be sold after two rounds to duplicate a random Joker in your inventory. While some Jokers (like Blueprint) can’t copy certain effects, Invisible Joker bypasses that restriction. If you have a high-impact Joker that you’d love to have two of, this is your ticket.

This Joker shines in runs where you’re relying on a single powerhouse Joker as selling the Invisible Joker can effectively double your most important card. If you’re struggling to find a second copy of a rare Joker, Invisible Joker gives you a free duplicate without relying on shop luck. The best move? Get it, use it, and then sell it at the perfect moment for maximum value. Now you see it, now you have two.