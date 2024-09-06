Baldur's Gate 3 Confirms Two Huge Features Coming in Future Updates

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has confirmed not one, but two huge features are still coming to the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Yesterday, Larian Studios released the long-awaited Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7. The update is massive, but it's not the game's final update. While there may never be an update in the future as substantial, Larian Studios still has plans for the game.

Included in these plans is adding two features BG3 players have wanted since release. One of these features is crossplay, which would let players play with users on other platforms. It is unclear why this feature has taken so long to add, but it has. Another feature that is taking surprisingly long to add is a photo mode. Again though, there remains a plan to add photo mode. When photo mode and crossplay will be added, we don't know, but both are in the works.

"We've still got a few more patches up our sleeve for Baldur's Gate 3 – which will include both crossplay and photo mode, alongside other fixes and updates," said Larian Studios. But eventually all stories must come to an end. As Swen said during last week's PAX West panel in Seattle – our final live panel for Baldur's Gate 3 – it's time for the team to go back to our cave and hang the armour on the wall while we focus on bringing you our next project."

What this next project is, we don't know, but it sounds like work on it will happen while a smaller team continues to support BG3. This isn't outright confirmed though. If this is the case though, it could still be a while before the aforementioned features are added.

"We ain't gonna talk about what's coming for the game because it puts undue pressure on the devs, but there are things we've said we'll do that are still coming, and the chefs must cook," said a Larian Studios developer over on social media platform X.

