Baldur’s Gate 3 Gets Biggest Sale Yet on PS5

Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally received its first major discount on PlayStation 5. Since releasing nearly one year ago, BG3 largely hasn’t seen many sales across PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. Outside of one major discount on PC for the Steam Summer Sale, the third mainline Baldur’s Gate entry has only ever been marked down by 10% on consoles. Fortunately, for those who have been waiting for a better deal to come about, that time has finally arrived.

As of today, Baldur’s Gate 3 has seen its price slashed from $69.99 to $55.99 on the PlayStation Store. This represents a 20% discount on PS5 and is the lowest amount that the game has ever been sold for on the platform. Additionally, the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 has also had its price slashed by 20% and is now retailing for $63.99. This deal will last for a little more than two weeks and will come to an end on August 15th.

One reason why this sale for Baldur’s Gate 3 is particularly notable is because the game currently doesn’t have a physical version that can be purchased at various retailers. As such, the digital edition of BG3 is the only way to play on PS5, which means that discounts like this new offer are the only way to get the title for less than its standard amount. While the price of Baldur’s Gate 3 will surely continue to drop even further in the months ahead, this new deal is a pretty great one that is hard to overlook.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with Baldur’s Gate 3 and would like to learn more about the 2023 Game of the Year winner, you can check out its launch trailer and accompanying description below.

Baldur’s Gate 3

“Abducted, infected, lost. You are turning into a monster, but as the corruption inside you grows, so does your power. Forge a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Caught in a conflict between devils, deities, and sinister otherworldly forces, you and your party will determine the fate of the Forgotten Realms.

Features