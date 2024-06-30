Baldur's Gate 3 Hits Lowest Price Yet

Baldur's Gate 3 has hit a new low price as part of a limited-time sale. Since its launch nearly one year ago, BG3 has pretty much never been discounted. Outside of a few rare instances, the role-playing title from Larian Studios has continued to retail for $59.99 (or $69.99) given how well it has sold for this price. For those who have been waiting for a notable discount, though, the time has finally come to pounce on a new offer.

As of this moment, Baldur's Gate 3 has seen its price slashed by 20% to now retail for $47.99. This deal is available over on Steam and is live until July 11th as part of the annual "Summer Sale" that Steam holds on its PC marketplace. As a whole, this price for BG3 isn't one that would be considered cheap, especially compared to other titles available in the Steam Sale, but it still represents the best value we've ever seen for the game.

The only downside with this sale for Baldur's Gate 3 is that it hasn't taken effect across PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. Currently, these versions of BG3 continue to retail for $69.99. On a long enough timeline, these editions of the game will surely see their prices diminished as well, but for the moment, those looking to play on consoles will have to keep on waiting for their own sales to happen.

If you're somehow not familiar with Baldur's Gate 3 and would like to learn more, you can find the game's official description and trailer below.

Baldur's Gate 3

"Baldur's Gate 3 is a story-rich, party-based RPG set in the universe of Dungeons & Dragons, where your choices shape a tale of fellowship and betrayal, survival and sacrifice, and the lure of absolute power.

Choose from 12 classes and 11 races from the D&D Player's Handbook and create your own identity, or play as an Origin hero with a hand-crafted background. Or tangle with your inner corruption as the Dark Urge, a fully customisable Origin hero with its own unique mechanics and story. Whoever you choose to be, adventure, loot, battle and romance your way across the Forgotten Realms and beyond. Gather your party. Take the adventure online as a party of up to four.

Abducted, infected, lost. You are turning into a monster, but as the corruption inside you grows, so does your power. That power may help you to survive, but there will be a price to pay, and more than any ability, the bonds of trust that you build within your party could be your greatest strength. Caught in a conflict between devils, deities, and sinister otherworldly forces, you will determine the fate of the Forgotten Realms together."