Baldur’s Gate 3 Developers Offer Update on Patch 7’s Console Release

PAX West is taking place this weekend, and Larian Studios hosted a panel discussing all things Baldur’s Gate 3. During the panel, Larian founder and creative director Swen Vincke appeared onstage to discuss Patch 7, while wearing a full suit of armor. The patch will be made available on PC in a few short days, but fans on Mac and console will have to wait a little bit longer. During the panel, Vincke touched on the reasons that those versions will take longer. The extra wait time might be frustrating, but it could mean a more polished experience when it does arrive.

“Patch 7 is coming out next week, featuring a lot of modding support. In the context of that, we are going to be putting a lot of attention on the modding community that’s been helping us in the mods we can officially support. So our goal is to do cross-platform modding support. Which is not the easiest thing in the world, because we have to make it work on console and on PC. We’ll start with the PC version; the console version will come a bit later because it has to go to a bunch of submission processes. Also gives us the time to see whatever goes wrong and fix it so that we get it in time for console,” said Vincke.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once Patch 7 does release on console, it will make it so that players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can “browse, install, and use player-created mods” that have passed Larian’s curation process. The amount of mods available won’t be as wide as those on PC, and players won’t be able to create their own mods using Larian’s toolkit, so there are some drawbacks. Still, this will give console users an opportunity to experience what the modding community has done with the game, and that’s pretty exciting!

Unfortunately, Vincke did not offer any kind of time table for Patch 7’s console release, so Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are just going to have to be patient and wait to see when it gets announced. Hopefully there won’t be too many hiccups during the submission process!

